ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

The Amish Cook: Receiving simple blessings as gifts

It’s downright cold outside – the perfect weather for sipping lattes, snuggling in soft blankets and watching the gentle flicker of a candle. Each year as spring arrives, I wonder how I could ever have been eager for winter, but here I am again. There’s something about knowing your garden and yard work is done for another winter that makes one feel relaxed. And all the pre-annual flowers, trees and grass are patiently waiting to show their character and color until my favorite season rolls around and the sun warms them once more.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy