It’s downright cold outside – the perfect weather for sipping lattes, snuggling in soft blankets and watching the gentle flicker of a candle. Each year as spring arrives, I wonder how I could ever have been eager for winter, but here I am again. There’s something about knowing your garden and yard work is done for another winter that makes one feel relaxed. And all the pre-annual flowers, trees and grass are patiently waiting to show their character and color until my favorite season rolls around and the sun warms them once more.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO