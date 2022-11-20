Read full article on original website
The Amish Cook: Receiving simple blessings as gifts
It’s downright cold outside – the perfect weather for sipping lattes, snuggling in soft blankets and watching the gentle flicker of a candle. Each year as spring arrives, I wonder how I could ever have been eager for winter, but here I am again. There’s something about knowing your garden and yard work is done for another winter that makes one feel relaxed. And all the pre-annual flowers, trees and grass are patiently waiting to show their character and color until my favorite season rolls around and the sun warms them once more.
Lily's Kitty Care event in Old Town honors late teenage girl and her love for cats
OLD TOWN — On Nov. 12 at the Old Town Hardware Store, the family of Lily Mobsby, Fix Them All and AVS mobile surgery staff held Lily’s Kitty Care surgery day for 20 Dixie County residents’ cats. Robert and Mitzy Mobsby, in honor of their daughter Lily’s...
