Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Jordin Sparks Is Now Also Sharing Support For Chris Brown Amid The AMAs Controversy: "It's About His Talent"
"I just think people deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially."
SFGate
Elton John Gives Surprise Performance at Saks Holiday Window Unveiling
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Only two days after wrapping up his final U.S performance of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, Elton John appeared on a makeshift stage on Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night to give a surprise performance of his hit “Your Song.” The pop star’s one-song performance was the headlining event at Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual holiday window unveiling, in which the luxury retailer unveils its 2022 holiday campaign and festive window displays.
SFGate
International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List
23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature - Will Any International Features...
SFGate
Marcus Mumford Is Ready to Make a New Mumford & Sons Album
Marcus Mumford talked about the likelihood of Mumford & Sons reuniting soon to work on new material in a clip from an upcoming interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, airing this Sunday, Nov. 27, on NBC. It’s been four years since the last Mumford & Sons album (2018’s Delta),...
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired
Kristen Bell decided she would try the hallucinogens in honor of her 40th birthday.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
Get Schwifty with these 18 gifts for the 'Rick and Morty' fan in your life
They won't yell 'Wubba lubba dub dub' over these presents.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Shares The One Thing She Wants Everyone To Know About Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda Forever really means forever!
Comments / 0