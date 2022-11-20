If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Only two days after wrapping up his final U.S performance of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, Elton John appeared on a makeshift stage on Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night to give a surprise performance of his hit “Your Song.” The pop star’s one-song performance was the headlining event at Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual holiday window unveiling, in which the luxury retailer unveils its 2022 holiday campaign and festive window displays.

4 HOURS AGO