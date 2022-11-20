ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elton John Gives Surprise Performance at Saks Holiday Window Unveiling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Only two days after wrapping up his final U.S performance of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, Elton John appeared on a makeshift stage on Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night to give a surprise performance of his hit “Your Song.” The pop star’s one-song performance was the headlining event at Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual holiday window unveiling, in which the luxury retailer unveils its 2022 holiday campaign and festive window displays.
International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List

23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature - Will Any International Features...
Marcus Mumford Is Ready to Make a New Mumford & Sons Album

Marcus Mumford talked about the likelihood of Mumford & Sons reuniting soon to work on new material in a clip from an upcoming interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, airing this Sunday, Nov. 27, on NBC. It’s been four years since the last Mumford & Sons album (2018’s Delta),...

