Sporting News
Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says
The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
Sporting News
Why Steelers WR George Pickens was ejected for hit on onside kick late in loss to Bengals
George Pickens may only be a rookie, but he has officially become ingrained in the heated rivalry that is Steelers vs. Bengals. The receiver was ejected late in Pittsburgh's 37-30 loss to Cincinnati after a failed onside kick recovery attempt by his team. Pickens delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd.
Sporting News
When will Jameson Williams play for Lions? Projected return date, injury updates for 2022 NFL debut
After starting the season 1-6, the kneecap-bitin' Lions are showing signs of life, winning their last three games over the Packers, Bears and Giants. Now, reinforcements may be on the way. The Lions selected explosive Alabama wideout Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft....
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11
Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 12: Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. among top free agent pickups
Welcoming to stashing season! As playoff pictures snap into focus in fantasy football leagues, contenders are stocking up on assets who might -- might -- be able to help in the postseason. As such, guys who have yet to play this year, including Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr., will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. These guys aren't worth waiver claims like Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers, but they are worth targeting after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
Ron Rivera has one-word answer for why Taylor Heinicke is still Commanders' starting QB over Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera officially ended the Commanders' quarterback controversy before it could begin in earnest. Rivera announced his decision when he was asked whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz would be the team's starter going forward after the team's 23-10 victory over the Texans in Week 11. "We're going to go...
Sporting News
Josh Allen sends love to Bills Mafia after win over Browns: 'Pay those fans some f—ing respect'
The Bills were able to snap their two-game losing streak with a 31-23 win over the Browns in Week 11, and they are taking nothing about the victory for granted. That's especially true regarding how they got to the Week 11 matchup, which was moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., to Detroit because of a massive snowstorm in the Buffalo area.
Sporting News
What happened to J.J. Watt? Cardinals star overcame 'very emotional' heart scare during season
There aren't many players in the NFL who can compete with the toughness of J.J. Watt. In his Age 33 campaign, the Cardinals edge rusher has appeared in nine of the team's 10 games and has racked up his most sacks (5.5) since 2018 and most tackles for loss (seven) since 2020, and he has graded out as the 53rd-best interior defender, according to ProFootballFocus.
Sporting News
Melvin Gordon says goodbye to Broncos fans with O.J. Simpson meme
Melvin Gordon is keeping things interesting on his way out of Denver. A day after he was released by the Broncos, Gordon said farewell to the fans with a photoshopped meme of himself inside O.J. Simpson's Ford Bronco during the infamous 1994 police chase. The meme shows Gordon in the...
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Lands 2024 Four-Star Quarterback Jakhari Williams
Georgia Tech earned the commitment of 2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins on Saturday night during the game against North Carolina and they continued that momentum on Monday. The Yellow Jackets did not have a commitment for its 2024 recruiting class entering the day, but quarterback Jakhari Williams from First Presbyterian High School (GA) became the first one to join the 2024 class today.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Leonard Fournette impacting Week 12 RB rankings
With Week 12 set to begin with three games on Thanksgiving, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates in preparation for making some hurried start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Gus Edwards and Leonard Fournette are two of the biggest RB worries and would have a big effect on the running back rankings if they're forced to miss time.
Sporting News
FanDuel Picks Week 12: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Week 12 is loaded with a lot of interesting matchups on the NFL DFS main slate, as we have no teams on bye due to six teams playing on Thanksgiving. Our FanDuel lineup features a standout veteran quarterback, a trio of high-volume wide receivers, a rookie running back looking to continue his breakout, and a value sleeper at flex who isn't on the radar of most daily fantasy football players.
Sporting News
Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB
The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
Sporting News
When is the next 'Manningcast'? Updated TV schedule for ESPN's alternate 'Monday Night Football' broadcast
"Monday Night Football" comes with a twist this week: the game between the 49ers and Cardinals will be played in Mexico City. Fans of the "Manningcast" will be disappointed, though, as Peyton and Eli Manning are still on a break from their popular broadcast. This is their second break of...
Sporting News
Bills vs. Lions odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Thanksgiving game
The Bills will head back to the Motor City on Thanksgiving to play the Lions at Ford Field in the first game of the annual tripleheader (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo snapped its two-game losing streak last week with an eight-point win over the Browns in Detroit. As for the Lions, they are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Giants 31-18 on the road. Detroit is also looking to fix its Thanksgiving woes, as it's lost five-straight games on Turkey Day.
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Busts: Justin Fields, Cam Akers, Christian Watson among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
With zero teams on bye in Week 12, locking in your starting lineup becomes that much more challenging, as there are more names for every start 'em, sit 'em discussion. In one of the more important weeks of the fantasy football regular season, identifying players who could underperform relative to their projections can be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting things out after Week 14. Our Week 12 fantasy busts list is here to help you spot potential duds, such as Cam Akers, Christian Watson, and Justin Fields.
