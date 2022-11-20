ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

5 shootings leave 3 dead, 3 injured within 26 hours across city

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216mxa_0jHuVyaY00

A spate of five shootings has left three people dead and three others injured across Atlanta, from Midtown to the southwest city border within 26 hours between early Saturday morning and early Sunday, according to authorities.

The weekend’s gun violence is a grim reminder of the rising deadly crime that the city continues to fight with government initiatives and increased security and policing efforts.

In the first case, a man was shot around midnight while asleep in his home in the 2300 block of Sandcove Court , just outside the Sandlewood Estates, police said. The victim was described as alert and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the gunshot came from outside the home.

By about 9:45 a.m., officers were called to Bankhead, where a man had been shot in the leg in the 400 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police said the victim was alert when he was taken to a hospital.

Six hours later, just before 4 p.m., a call came in about a man who had been shot in the hand in the 4000 block of Cornell Boulevard in the Baker Hills neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, police said. That victim also was said to be alert and taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Police did not say if anyone would face charges.

Then, around 7 p.m., a man was fatally shot across from Peachtree Fountains Plaza near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a police statement. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died shortly after. No other details were released about the case.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., police were called to 1270 Spring St., near the Dunkin’ coffee and baked goods shop and the Spectrum on Spring apartment complex. There, they found two people with multiple gunshot wounds . Both victims, who were not identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.

The fatal double shooting and earlier deadly shooting come as Atlanta officials try to find ways to reduce violent crime.

Since taking office in January, Mayor Andre Dickens has made public safety his top priority and launched multiple initiatives in an effort to reduce violent crime, including launching a Repeat Offender Tracking Unit.

The police department also has beefed up the city’s network of security cameras and has asked residents and business owners to register their surveillance devices with the department. This year’s plans have included installing an additional 10,000 streetlights and aiming to hire 250 new officers by the end of the year.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 18

nessa sa
3d ago

I just wish that these gun holding people would put down those guns because if they don't they will pick up a two meal deal that looks like and smells like road kill and on top of that the metal bed and that metal toilet would be theirs probably for the rest of their lives and then they have to fight for their lives everyday and the only weapons they will have are their hands so don't ask for justice when you go to court when you have thrown your freedom away because prison ain't what you want or less you like men

Reply
7
Joseph Moss
3d ago

keep having the police in Atlanta to sit on their hands and took their power of authority away from them in 2019, soon enough Atlanta will be another Gotham. allowing the criminals run around like kings and queens in the city while the citizens are looking for protection from the police and the police are in short numbers.

Reply(1)
6
Randall Tyer
3d ago

yeah, those Democratic city government ideas to lower crime are working out spectacularly. hahaha Chicago by way of Atlanta.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local recording studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1

A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
FOREST PARK, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said. Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department. Police found a...
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
82K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy