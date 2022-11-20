What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Maryland

Ohio State survived a tougher-than-expected trip to College Park and set up a top-three matchup with archrival Michigan next weekend with a 43-30 win at Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by freshman running back Dallan Hayden, who rushed for a career-high 146 yards and three touchdowns in relief of starter TreVeyon Henderson, who left the game in the second quarter after aggravating his lingering foot injury.

Defensively, redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg recorded a team-high 13 tackles, while junior safety Lathan Ransom was tied for second on the team with seven tackles and blocked a punt that turned the tide on the opening drive of the third quarter.

With that said, local and national college football analysts shared some of their thoughts on the game, and BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best reactions below:

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated

“This was a strange game for the Buckeyes. The 13-point margin of victory only came thanks to a defensive score at the very end of the contest. Henderson suffered an injury, but Hayden came in and paced the Buckeyes with his 146 rushing yards.

“Ohio State was plenty good in the air, but not overly destructive with the continued absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They’ve got plenty of firepower with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, but a third-string running back showing up could be huge for next week.”

Bill Bender, The Sporting News

“The Buckeyes side-stepped a trap game at Maryland in a 43-30 victory. The Terps led 13-10 in the third quarter, but a blocked punt by Ransom flipped the momentum in Ohio State’s favor. C.J. Stroud (18-of-30 for 241 yards and one touchdown) battled through a leg injury, and Hayden had a breakout performance when Henderson left with a leg injury.

“Ohio State stayed perfect in Big Ten play and should be favored against rival Michigan at The Shoe on Saturday. The Buckeyes have not lost at home to the Wolverines since 2000, and revenge is a factor after last season’s 42-27 loss to Michigan. A spot in the Big Ten championship is on the line.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

Since falling to Michigan last year in the snow at the Big House, coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have pointed to this game, The Game, and a chance for redemption. Ohio State comes in 11-0 but has endured its share of injuries and struggles. The health of running back Miyan Williams and other key players will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff.

“Ohio State got bullied at the line of scrimmage last year and faces two Michigan fronts that remain formidable. Although the Buckeyes might have a bit more CFP leeway than Michigan, they will approach the contest as a must-win. Ohio State hasn't lost consecutive games to Michigan since 1999 and 2000.”

David M. Hale, ESPN

“The final moments weren't quite so dramatic for No. 1 Georgia or No. 2 Ohio State, but they, (like Michigan and TCU), flirted with disaster. The Bulldogs found the end zone just once in a 16-6 win over Kentucky. The Buckeyes trailed at the half and needed a late pick-six to fend off Maryland 43-30.

“Georgia's made a habit of sleepwalking past lesser foes. It hasn't mattered. Ohio State was truly tested for the first time all season. We can forgive the Buckeyes falling into the trap with that team up north on deck next week. In the end, neither game felt truly in doubt.”

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

“Don't let the 43-30 score fool you ... Maryland had a legit chance late to pull off the upset. The Buckeyes needed a 1-yard fumble return for a touchdown with nine seconds left to ice the game away. It wasn't a crisp game by any stretch of the imagination.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

“Stroud remains the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but he put up yet another average performance in a key spot. For just the fourth time in his career but the third time this season, the junior finished below the 250-yard passing mark, and he's completed just 53.6 percent of his passes over the past three games.

“The Buckeyes have the most terrifying collection of receivers in college football, but the ball was out of their hands down the stretch as Day trusted the running game. During one key stretch, Day put the ball in Stroud's hands on fourth-and-1, and an errant pass fell short to give Maryland another shot to take the lead.

“The Buckeyes defense stepped up down the stretch to prevent the game from getting out of hand, but will that be the case against Michigan? Or maybe Georgia down the line? Ohio State hasn't done a satisfactory job answering that question.”

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

“Ransom is a superstar. He turned in the best performance of his career … after breaking his thumb on the first play of the game. He turned the game around at the start of the second half.

“On Maryland’s fifth play of the third quarter, he snuffed out a screen to force a third-and-12. Then he blocked the ensuing punt, setting up a Hayden touchdown two plays later … He’s making a case that the Jim Thorpe Award should be his this season.”

Max Olson, The Athletic

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here.Day couldn’t have been more eager to move on to The Team Up North Week after the Buckeyes’ 43-30 win at Maryland on Saturday. Day and his team have had revenge on their minds for 358 days. They were locked in on the Michigan game all offseason long. His guys are extremely motivated heading into the first showdown of 11-0 teams in this rivalry since 2006.

“The mentality aspect is important, no doubt, as the No. 2 team in the country heads into this fight. But watching the Buckeyes end up in a hard-fought, four-quarter road battle with the Terps, defending a six-point lead in the final minute, did leave me wondering how ready they are for what comes next. Is all that hatred going to be enough?”

Michael Wachsman, NBC4

“After a sluggish first-half performance that saw the Buckeyes trailing 13-10 at intermission, it was imperative to get the machine rolling in the second half.

“The catalyst for the second straight week was Ransom, who stretched out to block a Colton Spangler punt and set the Buckeyes up at the Terrapins 14-yard line. Hayden punched it in two plays later to put OSU on top 17-13, and it never trailed again.

“The Buckeyes scored on all but one series in the second half after punting three times in the opening 30 minutes (and) are the top third-quarter scoring team in college football, pushing their total to 139 points after a 17-point burst against Maryland.”

“First and foremost, I love Henderson and Williams. I think that the former is one of the most talented backs to come to Columbus in decades. I think that he has shown elements of Maurice Clarett, Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins wrapped up into one explosive package.

“And don’t get me started on Williams! I think that he is the quintessential Ohio State running back. A bruiser who looks for contact, but who can also make people miss in the hole. Williams has one of the most important talents that you want to see in a running back, the ability to turn a two-yard loss into a three-yard gain; the ability to turn being stuffed at the line into five yards; the ability to turn five yards into 15.

“So, I say this with no malice toward either of those immensely talented backs, but they shouldn’t play in The Game this weekend, or at least shouldn’t start. Hayden, considered by many an afterthought in the 2022 recruiting class, has proven that he deserves the opportunity to carry the ball in crunch time with Henderson and Williams not 100 percent.”

