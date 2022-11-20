ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Qatar announcer reveals 67,000 fans at World Cup 2022 opener vs Ecuador.. despite stadium capacity of only 60,000

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJSMt_0jHuVkTc00

QATAR'S announcer at the Al Bayt Stadium said a whopping 67,000 people were in attendance to see the curtain raiser for the World Cup, despite the stadium's capacity being just 60,000.

The Al Bayt Stadium situated in the North East of Qatar played host to the hosts being beaten 2-0 by Ecuador courtesy of a brace of goals by Enner Valencia.

Fans exited the Al Bayt Stadium in their droves at half time Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wYhX_0jHuVkTc00
Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead which did not help enthusiasm Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S13YP_0jHuVkTc00
The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 people Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJUv8_0jHuVkTc00
But the stadium announced claimed there was an attendance of 67,000 Credit: Reuters

And during the game the stadium announcer said there was an attendance of 67,000.

However, the stadium can only hold a capacity of 60,000 fans.

This over-spilling attendance claim was not helped by an exodus of fans during half-time as the home side trailed 2-0.

Huge pockets of the stadium lacking fans began to form with one claiming the amount leaving was over 10,000.

It comes after getting to the ground became a nightmare for many supporters.

It has been reported that it was gridlocked outside the Al Bayt Stadium and cars barely moved for hours.

SunSport understand that the traffic jam was caused by cars being stopped to allow VIP's early access to the stadium creating a backlog of traffic

The stadium played host to a spectacular opening ceremony prior to the kick-off starring BTS pop star Jung Kook and Morgan Freeman.

But things quickly unravelled as the host nation's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb produced a nightmare display in the first half as he gave away a penalty.

Despite his early wobbles he was powerless to stop Valencia's bullet header which doubled the hosts' lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1k0I_0jHuVkTc00
Empty seats were visible all throughout the ground Credit: Getty

Comments / 152

Gooberheimer
2d ago

There can’t be 7K more fans than seat. Plus there’s an awful lot of empty seats to be remotely close to capacity. I doubt they’re all in the bathroom during the picture.

Reply(4)
18
MunchieRedEyes
2d ago

The elephant in the room is nobody wants to go to a game that doesn't serve alcohol and you could possibly get blown up

Reply(5)
44
Basil Hayden
3d ago

It sounds like they used the same exact counter as the one who was in charge of the count of that one guy why thought he was going to be in that big white house in D.C.o

Reply(5)
27
Related
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
878K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy