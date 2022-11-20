Qatar announcer reveals 67,000 fans at World Cup 2022 opener vs Ecuador.. despite stadium capacity of only 60,000

QATAR'S announcer at the Al Bayt Stadium said a whopping 67,000 people were in attendance to see the curtain raiser for the World Cup, despite the stadium's capacity being just 60,000.

The Al Bayt Stadium situated in the North East of Qatar played host to the hosts being beaten 2-0 by Ecuador courtesy of a brace of goals by Enner Valencia.

Fans exited the Al Bayt Stadium in their droves at half time Credit: Getty

Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead which did not help enthusiasm Credit: Reuters

The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 people Credit: Getty

But the stadium announced claimed there was an attendance of 67,000 Credit: Reuters

And during the game the stadium announcer said there was an attendance of 67,000.

However, the stadium can only hold a capacity of 60,000 fans.

This over-spilling attendance claim was not helped by an exodus of fans during half-time as the home side trailed 2-0.

Huge pockets of the stadium lacking fans began to form with one claiming the amount leaving was over 10,000.

It comes after getting to the ground became a nightmare for many supporters.

It has been reported that it was gridlocked outside the Al Bayt Stadium and cars barely moved for hours.

SunSport understand that the traffic jam was caused by cars being stopped to allow VIP's early access to the stadium creating a backlog of traffic

The stadium played host to a spectacular opening ceremony prior to the kick-off starring BTS pop star Jung Kook and Morgan Freeman.

But things quickly unravelled as the host nation's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb produced a nightmare display in the first half as he gave away a penalty.

Despite his early wobbles he was powerless to stop Valencia's bullet header which doubled the hosts' lead.