Easton, PA

Tracie Addy featured speaker at Penn State DEI conference

Addy joined Lafayette faculty at Big Ten ++ event to discuss new DEI criteria for accrediting engineering programs Twitter. Lafayette College had a high-visibility presence among representatives of Big Ten ++ schools who gathered recently at Penn State to begin the process of integrating principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into engineering undergraduate curricula.
In the media: Remy Oktay ’24 takes flight

Local news outlet reports on the electric plane flyover during Rivalry 158 Twitter. recently reported on “Lafayette Gets Electric,” a project spearheaded by Remy Oktay ’24, which culminated in an electric plane flyover above Fisher Stadium before Lafayette football’s 158th Rivalry game against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
Lehigh Valley 20-Year-Old Expands Influence as Adoption Advocate

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA (NOVEMBER 21, 2022) – November is National Adoption Month and Ayden Lincoln is continuing her mission to help others find love and belonging through adoption. “Chinese adoption, and adoption in general, is a topic not often discussed,” says Ayden, a 20-year-old college sophomore at Northampton Community College....
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos

SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
Major funding to connect 140 miles of D&L Trail

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) joined Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Sen. Pat Browne as they announced a combined $7 million investment in the D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley. Once the route through Luzerne County is completed, the...
