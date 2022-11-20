Read full article on original website
5 reasons why Phillipsburg football will beat Easton
Phillipsburg will meet Easton for the 115th time in their legendary rivalry Thanksgiving morning. Stateliners fans can be forgiven for feeling it’s been about that long since they last tasted victory over the Red Rovers.
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
lafayette.edu
Tracie Addy featured speaker at Penn State DEI conference
Addy joined Lafayette faculty at Big Ten ++ event to discuss new DEI criteria for accrediting engineering programs Twitter. Lafayette College had a high-visibility presence among representatives of Big Ten ++ schools who gathered recently at Penn State to begin the process of integrating principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into engineering undergraduate curricula.
lafayette.edu
In the media: Remy Oktay ’24 takes flight
Local news outlet reports on the electric plane flyover during Rivalry 158 Twitter. recently reported on “Lafayette Gets Electric,” a project spearheaded by Remy Oktay ’24, which culminated in an electric plane flyover above Fisher Stadium before Lafayette football’s 158th Rivalry game against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Know before you go: Parking, traffic plans for the Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game
Driving and parking around the annual Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game is more an exercise of where you can’t go on College Hill around Fisher Stadium in Easton. Restrictions will start at 7 a.m. Thursday and run to the end of the game, about 2 p.m., police Chief...
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley 20-Year-Old Expands Influence as Adoption Advocate
EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA (NOVEMBER 21, 2022) – November is National Adoption Month and Ayden Lincoln is continuing her mission to help others find love and belonging through adoption. “Chinese adoption, and adoption in general, is a topic not often discussed,” says Ayden, a 20-year-old college sophomore at Northampton Community College....
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
Quakertown Student Acknowledged for His Skillset, Knowledge in the Field of Construction
The Bucks County senior is being recognized for his helpful skills and eye for detail. A student from Bucks County is being recognized for his exceptional skills in his chosen field of study, as well as his can-do attitude. Tylain Rotenberger, a senior at Quakertown Community High School, was recently...
What defines a Red Rover? A ‘profile’ of an Easton Area graduate is in the works.
What makes a Red Rover stand out from graduates of other area high schools?. What should an Easton Area High School graduate know before achieving a diploma? What should they be able to do? What kind of person should they be?
thevalleyledger.com
Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos
SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sally Beauty store near Phillipsburg to close as part of corporate cutbacks
The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline. The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.
buckscountyherald.com
Major funding to connect 140 miles of D&L Trail
The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) joined Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Sen. Pat Browne as they announced a combined $7 million investment in the D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley. Once the route through Luzerne County is completed, the...
thevalleyledger.com
Hellertown-Lower Saucon Kicks Off the Holiday Season at Light Up Night!
The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Mobile Technology Graphics are proud to present the 2022 Light Up Night on Friday, November 25th from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Morris J. Dimmick Park. Join them for...
WFMZ-TV Online
New high ropes adventure course coming to Northampton County
Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area. HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.
thevalleyledger.com
The Lehigh Valley Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Places to Retire
This year, the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area ranked 9 out of 150 places. November 22, 2022 – U.S. News & World Report has named the Lehigh Valley one of the 2022-23 Best Places to Retire. The Lehigh Valley ranked #9 in the general rankings. “The Lehigh Valley is a special...
