Read full article on original website
Related
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said officers responded to a residence Friday near Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. The mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was missing. Police said Roslyn Stephanie...
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio State honors 23 seniors during The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When Ohio State took on Michigan Saturday in The Game, the Buckeyes honored 23 seniors before they took the field one final time as players at Ohio Stadium. Seniors who were honored are:. Cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar. Offensive lineman Ryan Smith. Safety Tanner McCalister. Linebacker Palaie...
cwcolumbus.com
No. 2 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Michigan 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. They planted...
cwcolumbus.com
'I can't believe we lost. I'm in awe,' Buckeye fans react to The Game's outcome
After a season of anticipation for The Game, Buckeye fans are disappointed and shocked by the outcome. "It’s a very sad day for Buckeyes everywhere. Honestly, we’re all feeling it. You could tell in the crowd. Very sad day," an OSU fan at The Game said. "I’m a...
Comments / 0