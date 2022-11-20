Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WWJ) – A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at a farm in Northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police officials say crews responded to a fire around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Green River Trout farm in Chestonia Township – about 20 minutes south of Charlevoix.

Authorities found one person and one dog dead inside the home, which was deemed a total loss.

Officials have not positively identified the victim, though the property owner’s family has been notified and says the owner should have been the only person in the home at the time.

It may be several days before the victim’s identity is confirmed, MSP officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the MSP Gaylord Post, Antrim County Sheriff’s Office and several local fire departments. The cause is still under investigation.