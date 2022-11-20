Read full article on original website
Related
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa will be the first-ever recipient of the Collection of the Year award at the Shoe Oscars aka the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30. Billboard said Dua is being recognized for her Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection. Fans had...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Taylor Swift, ‘Pitch Perfect’, 98 Degrees and Katharine McPhee
Taylor Swift‘s home on Cornelia Street in New York City — yes, she sang about it on her Lover album — is up for sale and could be yours for $45,000 a month. Corcoran listed the 1870s carriage house-turned-luxury home that Taylor once rented. It has four bedrooms, five baths, three gas fireplaces and more perks fit for a pop star.
jambroadcasting.com
It’s me (again), hi: Taylor Swift returns to number one with ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has returned to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart after being temporarily dislodged by Her Loss, the new joint album by Drake and 21 Savage. Midnights has now been number one for three non-consecutive weeks. This past week, it sold 204,000...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired
Kristen Bell decided she would try the hallucinogens in honor of her 40th birthday.
jambroadcasting.com
Debbie Gibson’s taking her ‘Winterlicious’ holiday album on the road
The day after Thanksgiving, Debbie Gibson kicks off her Winterlicious tour in support of her new holiday album of the same name. It’s actually Debbie’s first-ever Christmas project, because unlike most teen stars, she refused to strike while the iron was hot. “I didn’t want to churn out...
jambroadcasting.com
Jennifer Lopez’s social media goes dark
What is Jennifer Lopez planning? The singer’s Instagram has been wiped clean, sparking theories that new music might be on the way. Looking up her profile turns up an empty account with no photos. As for her profile picture, it’s just a black dot. No other information was given to shed light on the dramatic shift, but fans are being directed to her OnTheJLo website via her bio.
Alessandro Michele steps down as Gucci creative director
Alessandro Michele is leaving his role as creative director of the Gucci, the fashion house announced Wednesday, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure that sharply redefined Gucci's codes with romanticism and gender-fluidity, all the while powering revenues for the Kering parent
jambroadcasting.com
Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ Crocs collab and Parker McCollum’s summer 2023 shows
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images A bookshop in Portugal, which claims to be “the world’s most beautiful bookshop,” placed the winning bid on a set of love letters written by Bob Dylan when he was in high school. According to the New York Post, Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, shelled out almost $670,000 for the letters, which the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote to high school girlfriend Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The […]
Viola Davis Shares The Cute Way She Plans To Celebrate If She Scores EGOT Status
With her 2023 Grammy nomination, the actor is one step closer to the coveted accolade.
Comments / 0