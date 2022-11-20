ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

How fast is your internet in Missouri? Check your address on new FCC maps

By Bill Smith
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With much of Missourians’ daily lives now happening online, internet speed is more important than ever. Now new maps will let people see exactly how fast of a connection they can get.

The Federal Communications Commission on Friday rolled out the latest update to the National Broadband Map , which shows how locations around the country are serviced in terms of fixed high-speed internet access as well as mobile broadband service.

This latest draft version of the National Broadband Map includes a Location Summary feature, which gives residents the chance to look up what services are available at their exact location.

Previous versions of the maps only went down to the block level in most parts of the country. FCC officials said the data and access availability shown on the maps would continue to be updated, with FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel calling the new map “a first step in a long-term effort” to put more information about access out to the public.

“Today is an important milestone in our effort to help everyone, everywhere get specific information about what broadband options are available for their homes, and pinpointing places in the country where communities do not have the service they need,” Rosenworcel said. “Our pre-production draft maps are the first step in a long-term effort to continuously improve our data as consumers, providers, and others share information with us.”

The chair added that the map could help local and state officials who are working to expand broadband access across the country.

“By painting a more accurate picture of where broadband is and is not, local, state, and federal partners can better work together to ensure no one is left on the wrong side of the digital divide,” she said.

The FCC maps report that 100% of Missouri is covered for the minimum level of that fixed broadband access, with significant parts of that coverage coming from areas where users would have to use a satellite-based service.

To check the broadband access where you are, head to BroadbandMap.FCC.gov .

