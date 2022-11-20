ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
Eater

Will You Drive to Kennesaw for a Whataburger Fix When It Opens Next Week?

Atlantans are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorite burgers, including their preferred fast food chains. And for fans of Whataburger, the Greater Atlanta burger landscape is about to change once again next week. After months of hype, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger makes its metro Atlanta debut in Kennesaw,...
KENNESAW, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and are highly praised by local people.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Raffensperger Certifies November General Election Results

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results of the November 8th General Election. The deadline for State certification is Friday, November 25th. Early certification is possible due to the tremendous efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election. Official results of the local, state, and federal races are available on the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website.
GEORGIA STATE
Oconee Enterprise

Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred

Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men

OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Pro-gun group seeks new Georgia legislation

ATLANTA — Backers of gun rights in Georgia want even more of them. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave gun owners the right to carry firearms without a government permit. Now they want the minimum age lowered. The Republican majority at the state Capitol has expanded gun rights for much...
GEORGIA STATE

