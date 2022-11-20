Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
Millwork manufacturer to bring 170 jobs to Jackson County
ATLANTA — Steves & Sons Inc., a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest more than $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County. This is the company’s second expansion announcement in Georgia in the last year.
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
Eater
Will You Drive to Kennesaw for a Whataburger Fix When It Opens Next Week?
Atlantans are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorite burgers, including their preferred fast food chains. And for fans of Whataburger, the Greater Atlanta burger landscape is about to change once again next week. After months of hype, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger makes its metro Atlanta debut in Kennesaw,...
5 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and are highly praised by local people.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Georgia PSC commissioner sued over social media blocks
A candidate who sought to unseat Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Echols blocked her and others from his social media accounts over criticism of his performance.
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Carr's motion to delay Saturday early voting denied in court
The Court of Appeals has denied Attorney General Chris Carr's emergency motion to delay early in-person voting on Saturday Nov. 26 throughout the state of Georgia. The Attorney General's office filed the motion Monday morning. It was denied by the evening. Just days ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
allongeorgia.com
Raffensperger Certifies November General Election Results
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results of the November 8th General Election. The deadline for State certification is Friday, November 25th. Early certification is possible due to the tremendous efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election. Official results of the local, state, and federal races are available on the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website.
Oconee Enterprise
Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred
Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
opelikaobserver.com
Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men
OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
saportareport.com
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
Pro-gun group seeks new Georgia legislation
ATLANTA — Backers of gun rights in Georgia want even more of them. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave gun owners the right to carry firearms without a government permit. Now they want the minimum age lowered. The Republican majority at the state Capitol has expanded gun rights for much...
