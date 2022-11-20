First seen in late June, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Gorge Green” has recently surfaced via official images, both in Adult and Grade School sizing. Expected to release on December 28th, the upcoming retro indulges in a color-blocking first seen on the Japan-exclusive “Midnight Navy” offering from 2001. The titular “Gorge Green” tone covers most of the overlays across the upper, with profile swooshes opting for a contrasting “Metallic Silver” finish. “NIKE AIR” and “Wings” logos on the tongue label and lateral ankle flap, respectively, keep things simple, allowing for their surroundings to revel in the spotlight. Underfoot, the Air Jordan 1 rounds out the non-original colorway in a straightforward “White” and green makeup that further nods to the CO.JP propositions from past decades. (These Japan-exclusive styles play an important part in Air Jordan history because they marked the first time Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker dressed up in non-team colors.)

7 HOURS AGO