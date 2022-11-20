Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Sets The Mood With Pink And Animal Print
The Nike LeBron 20 is undoubtedly one of King James’ best signatures, receiving a much better reception than his last two combined. And ever since the sneaker was first unveiled back in June, the Lakers forward has laced up many a different colorway. He’s even used the court to provide numerous sneak peeks, one of which — the all-pink pair shown off in October — has just surfaced via official images.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Brilliant Orange” Coming In 2023: First Look
This Air Jordan 12 is going to turn heads. There have been some amazing Air Jordan 12 colorways to make it to the market as of late. This is definitely a good thing as the Jordan 12 is one of the more underrated Jumpman models from the 90s. In fact, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary which has led to plenty of great models.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Canvas Arriving With Light Purple Shades
Both Nike and Jordan Brand are constantly repurposing old ideas for new releases. This Air Jordan 1 Mid is further proof of that, as it incorporates not only a familiar Swoosh but also a canvas construction not completely unlike that of the AJKO. The color blocking, too, is somewhat reminiscent...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Low Appears In Concord Blue And Arctic Orange
As is customary with Jordan Brand’s continuation of His Airness’ signature series, lighter, low-cut propositions begin to enter the market halfway through the original constructions life cycle. Speeding up the aforementioned timetable, recently leaked images give us a look at the second Air Jordan 37 Low, anchored by heavy sampling of “Concord Blue”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High “Twist 2.0” To Feature Fuzzy Upper
A new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 is on the way. When you think about iconic sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 always comes to mind. It is a shoe that has been able to get fans excited for ages. There have been so many colorways, and in the next few years, the shoe will continue to get some truly fantastic offerings.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Returns In “Metallic Silver” And With Toggle Lacing For Women
Despite no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 95 has formed an important part of the Swoosh’s product lineup throughout 2022. Recently, the mid-1990s proposition reemerged in a “Metallic Silver”, “Alabaster”, and “Black” colorway exclusively for women.
sneakernews.com
Nike SB Adds Mini-Swoosh Logos To The Next Wave Of Ishods
As the world of skateboarding footwear expands, Nike SB has revisited Ishod Wair’s eponymous signature sneaker for slight aesthetic modifications. Clad in fall-friendly shades of brown, orange, and black, the unreleased pair from the New Jersey-native’s catalog of skate shoes keeps things relatively untouched from past iterations. Suede, leather, and textile materials across the sneaker’s upper combine to deliver a reliable ride to the Nike React-cushioned proposition. Backwards swooshes typically found on the lateral heel, however, are abandoned in favor of a miniature logo at the mid-foot; the mini swoosh appears on both lateral and medial sides.
sneakernews.com
Red Detailing Highlights The Latest Nike Air Max TW
As the modernized successor to the heralded Nike Air Tailwind fused with elements of the Air Max Plus, the Nike Air Max TW’s life cycle in the market remains in its infancy while this fall season has proffered the ideal setting for a new slate of propositions. Extending a tonal opposite to the model’s debut “royal/yellow” offering, the most recent outfit indulges in a “Red Clay” scheme.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High Previewed In “White/Green” Ahead Of 2023 Release
Since its “Be True To Your School” campaign of the 80’s, the Nike Dunk has routinely returned to the latter’s two-toned color-blocking throughout the silhouettes recent resurgence. With first-looks and previews of the Beaverton-based brand’s slate of offerings for next year slowly making their rounds, the pictured Nike Dunk High looks to reverse the tonal placement of the 1980’s style.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The PHILLLLLTHY x adidas NMD S1
Following an early launch on his personal website, Phillip Leyesa–also known as PHILLLLLTHY–finally drops his adidas NMD S1 globally on Wednesday, November 30th. First seen in late July, the pair is covered in “Ambient Sky”, “Crew Navy”, and “Altered Blue” colors, a design choice that nods to the Brooklyn-based creative’s signature indigo dye work. The PRIMEKNIT upper also indulges in an aesthetic in line with PHILLLLLTHY’s own projects, which have brought him a sizable audience on social media over the past two years. Semi-translucent details across the mid-foot and midsole inject a modern aesthetic to the latest adidas NMD silhouette, with Leyesa’s “P” logo landing on the latter component. Lastly, the BOOST-cushioned silhouette boasts a light gum brown outsole that gives a touch of “fresh” to the future-thinking sneaker.
sneakernews.com
Lucky Green Lands On This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to propel Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy forward, arriving in both new and familiar styles for casual and savvy sneaker fans alike. Recently, a women’s-exclusive pair of the mid-top Air Jordan emerged in a simple, but compelling green and white color combination. Reminiscent of past nods to the Boston Celtics, the unreleased sneaker features an all white leather base, allowing for the slightest contrast to revel in the spotlight. Eye-catching green, then, animates everything from the profile swooshes to ankle straps, with the latter featuring iconic “Wings” logos on the lateral side. Jumpman branding on the top of the tongue also boasts a black-colored finish, as does the outsole underfoot. Together, each aforementioned component creates another heritage-friendly Air Jordan 1 for the modern day.
sneakernews.com
Canvas And Leather Comes Together On A Nike Dunk Low “Green/Cream” For 2023
The Nike Dunk Low has become more easily available over the last 11 months thanks to restocks and a wider array of options. Ahead of 2023, the iconic silhouette emerged in a new canvas and leather build sure to see some wear during the year’s warmer seasons. Unlike few...
sneakernews.com
NEIGHBORHOOD Brings Paisley Print To The adidas NMD R1
NEIGHBORHOOD may not currently be on every sneaker enthusiast’s mind, but the Japanese imprint has recently teamed up with adidas to change that. On November 28th, the Shinsuke Takizawa-established brand will release two NMD R1 styles in NEIGHBORHOOD-appropriate color combinations: “Night Navy” and “Core Black”. BOOST cushioning underfoot keeps each pair from simply offering tonal looks, although the paisley print covering the entirety of the PRIMEKNIT uppers does so too. The Far East Asian institution’s name is stamped onto the lateral forefoot’s midsole plug, with co-branding appearing sparsely across the remainder of the shoe. Together, each aforementioned component creates a proposition in-line of both brands’ past collaborations for modern audiences.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Gorge Green” Appears In Grade School Sizing
First seen in late June, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Gorge Green” has recently surfaced via official images, both in Adult and Grade School sizing. Expected to release on December 28th, the upcoming retro indulges in a color-blocking first seen on the Japan-exclusive “Midnight Navy” offering from 2001. The titular “Gorge Green” tone covers most of the overlays across the upper, with profile swooshes opting for a contrasting “Metallic Silver” finish. “NIKE AIR” and “Wings” logos on the tongue label and lateral ankle flap, respectively, keep things simple, allowing for their surroundings to revel in the spotlight. Underfoot, the Air Jordan 1 rounds out the non-original colorway in a straightforward “White” and green makeup that further nods to the CO.JP propositions from past decades. (These Japan-exclusive styles play an important part in Air Jordan history because they marked the first time Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker dressed up in non-team colors.)
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash”
In preparation for 2023, the Jumpman has dressed the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a drove of new colorways. The “Lemon Wash,” which was first revealed earlier this month, is among one of the newest — and if the appearance of official images is any indication, a release is likely closer than we might think.
sneakernews.com
The Swooshes Tartan Collection Enjoys A Greyscale Nike Blazer Low ’77
With Christmas lights already being strung and holiday drink choices hitting your favorite coffee shops, The Swoosh too is expanding its slate of merry offerings fit for the ensuing season with yet another tartan constructed Nike Blazer. Explored most often on its low-top construction, the previously employed titular hues harkening...
sneakernews.com
Nike Affixes Snakeskin Swooshes To This Upcoming Air Force 1 Mid
Following countless 40th Anniversary releases as well as collaborations with the likes of Off-White and CdG, the Air Force 1 Mid is now back in the conversation. And to close out one of its busiest years in a long, long while, Nike is giving the silhouette a taste of luxury, reupholstering its Swoosh and heel tab with a premium snakeskin.
sneakernews.com
Nike And Oregon Unveil Black/Gold PEs For The 2022 Phil Knight Invitational
In 2017 Phil Knight received an 80th birthday present like no other, as The Swoosh invited 16 of their sponsored men’s and women’s basketball programs to Portland during Thanksgiving weekend for the Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy Tournaments. Set for its third installment starting tomorrow, Duke, North Carolina and Michigan St. headline both brackets, but its Oregon that will be bringing the heat to the Moda Center after unveiling today their on-court lineup of PE’s designed specifically for the weekend.
sneakernews.com
A Bold Multi-Colored Nike Zoom Freak 4 Arrives Ahead Of Christmas
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s down-to-earth personality and vibrant charisma has made him a fan favorite amongst the youth – next to the dicey style of play and constant three point barrages from Stephen Curry. As such, the reigning Finals MVP and his roster of signature silhouettes have been tooled more than most for the kids appreciation for a titular palette, extending a multi-color ensemble unto the latest Nike Zoom Freak 4.
