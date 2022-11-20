ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

YouTuber Mikhail 'Dr. Mike' Varshavski donates entire $125k prize to charity after losing Arizona boxing match to MMA fighter Chris Avila on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard

By Jake Nisse For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A New York City charity has gotten richer after a donation from YouTuber 'Dr Mike', who has donated his entire $125k prize from a boxing match he lost in October.

The doctor, whose real name is Mikhail Varshavski, presented the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem with the massive check on Saturday.

According to the NY Post, the money 'will fund after-school programs for students, including college prep and tutoring.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZOQw_0jHuTo4w00
Dr. Mike shared pictures of him presenting the check to his Instagram on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxcPu_0jHuTo4w00
The practicing physician snapped a selfie with kids at the facility on Saturday

'Yes, I technically took an "L"', he said on Instagram on Sunday. 'But that L is really a lesson that something great can come from taking a loss.'

Varshavski fought MMA fighter Chris Avila in a Showtime pay-per-view match on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona.

The 33-year-old was defeated by unanimous decision after four rounds.

Varshavski had only boxed once before, in an exhibition match, while Avila was 1-1 before beating him with an 8-9 MMA record as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLHyc_0jHuTo4w00
Varshavski was comfortably beat by Chris Avila in the four-round boxing match in October

'Dr Mike' has over four million Instagram followers and more than 10.3 million YouTube subscribers, where he describes his content as 'entertaining, reliable, evidence-based medical information.'

Varshavski, 33, is a practicing physician, but came under fire for partying maskless despite the pandemic in November 2020.

He had appeared in a video with Dr. Anthony Fauci where he touted the importance of social distancing.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Prevention

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
OHIO STATE
MiddleEasy

Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”

More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”

Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Fightful

Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now

Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
PWMania

Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot

WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
ComicBook

Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death

Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
News Breaking LIVE

"Survivor" Star Dies

“Survivor” star Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76, according to the New York Post. Sexton was part of the sixth season of the hit CBS reality series. The season was filmed in the Amazon in South America, according to the Post.
Popculture

WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury

A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
CHARLESTON, WV
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers

Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284

TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
theScore

Prochazka vacates title; Blachowicz to fight Ankalaev for gold at UFC 282

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka won't defend his title at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 due to a severe shoulder injury, the promotion announced Wednesday. Prochazka announced he'll be out for at least six months and will vacate the title "out of respect to the athletes and the division."
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

690K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy