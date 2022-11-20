ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing

Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said....
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Apologizes to Team After Falcons Loss

NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.
How Bears Will Decide If Injured Justin Fields Can Play Vs. Jets

How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play.
