Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Wentz returns to Commanders practice, not as starting QB
Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders only without his old role as starting quarterback
Devin Hester Named a Semi-Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class. This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame. Hester...
How Justin Fields' Injury Impacts His Ability to Throw, Play Vs. Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields deserves a lot of credit for ignoring the gamesmanship his head coach deals in and telling it straight. The Bears quarterback is injured. He has a separated left shoulder with "partially torn" ligaments. That's the injury, straight from Fields. No middle man needed. The...
Do the Bears Play on Thanksgiving? Here's the Team's Remaining 2022 Schedule
The Chicago Bears have played on three of the last four Thanksgiving holidays, but will the Monsters of the Midway suit up for the holiday?. The answer this year is no. The Bears will instead play on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This...
Browns field vandalized: Police investigating after vehicle drove on grass playing surface
At some point overnight Monday, someone broke into the stadium and drove a vehicle onto the grass playing surface.
NBC Chicago
Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said....
Justin Fields Has Separated Shoulder With ‘Partially Torn Ligaments'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields ended all the mystery about his injury Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall. While NFL news breakers were debating whether the Bears quarterback's injury was a dislocated shoulder, and head coach Matt Eberflus dodged questions, Fields stepped to the mic and told it like it is.
Thanksgiving NFL Games
The Chicago Bears have played on three of the last four Thanksgiving holidays, but will the Monsters of the Midway suit up for the holiday?
Justin Fields Remains Day-To-Day, Cleared to Practice as Jets Prep Begins
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields' status didn't change over the past 48 hours. The Bears' second-year quarterback is still considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday. Fields is cleared to practice. The Bears changed their practice schedule this week and will have a...
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Apologizes to Team After Falcons Loss
NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.
Trent Dilfer Calls Out Bears' Play-Calling, Chase Claypool Usage
Trent Dilfer calls out play-calling, Claypool usage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It takes a new receiver (i.e. Chase Claypool) a little while to learn the Bears' offense. Right?. "Not this offense," Trent Dilfer said during his Monday breakdown of the Bears and Justin Fields on 670 the Score....
How Bears Will Decide If Injured Justin Fields Can Play Vs. Jets
How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play.
Bears Signing Saquon Barkley Wouldn't Be Right Move for Rebuild
Bears signing Saquon wouldn't be right move for rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears still have six games left in the 2022 season, but the focus has already shifted to what will be a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the rebuild. While much of...
Bulls' Andre Drummond More Focused on Winning Than Minutes Totals
MILWAUKEE — Andre Drummond grabbed 12 rebounds in 13 minutes against the Boston Celtics on Monday. If you think that’s hard to do, it is. But guess what? Drummond almost matched it during the Chicago Bulls’ other victory over the Celtics, finishing with 12 rebounds in 15 minutes on Oct. 24.
