FTX’s small investors biggest losers in fallout: Former FDIC Chair Bair
Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explained to FOX Business how FTX's top 50 investors stand to lose big -- but all others will likely see nothing at all.
FTX bankruptcy hearing unveils latest developments in crypto exchange's collapse
The first hearing in FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy revealed the latest details involving the crypto firm's downfall, including a new criminal investigation.
FTX collapse wipes out billions as investors flee crypto
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wiped out billions of dollars in assets as investors fled the troubled cryptocurrency exchange.
Dick's Sporting Goods beats sales forecasts as earnings fall in third-quarter report
Dick's Sporting Goods released its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday morning that showed a boost to overall sales by 7.7% but lower earnings.
Regulatory expert: FTX 'jurisdiction shopped' to locate in lax regulatory environment
A dispute between two FTX entities is spotlighting the problems of a cryptocurrency industry that has companies in multiple countries and no overall regulation.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
Retail crime ring busted as major stores 'fear' rising thefts heading into holiday shopping season
Retail giants like Target and Rite Aid have issued concerns about organized crime rings causing profits to shrink, following the dismantling of Baltimore-based criminals in New Jersey.
FTX bankruptcy pits US vs. Bahamas in battle for billions
A Delaware judge will hear a motion Tuesday seeking to transfer the Chapter 15 case filed by provisional liquidators in the Bahamas to the jurisdiction of the Delaware bankruptcy court.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
FTX, Bankman-Fried's parents, senior execs bought $121M worth of Bahamas properties: report
Property records in the Bahamas indicate that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives went on a real estate buying spree, a report says.
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
2 Reasons Why Magnite Bounced Higher After Earnings
Cord-cutting and investor preference for ad-supported streaming drive the company's growth. Investors bid the stock up in reaction to Magnite beating on earnings and raising guidance. The government's positive news about declining inflation boosted investors' reaction to its earnings results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Thanksgiving meals will go to military families and the elderly this season
An organization is giving meals to military families and the elderly this Thanksgiving holiday. Feed the Fridge works to provide food for the hungry in the Washington, D.C., area.
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. – The technology company popped as much as 6% after it beat anticipated revenue and earnings per share in its third quarter. Per-share earnings came to $2.30, after adjustments, about 44% above the $1.60 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. However, the stock's gains narrowed after it provided an outlook on its conference call. Shares were recently about 1.5% higher after-hours.
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Bear market is not over yet, and will continue in 2023, Goldman Sachs warns
Goldman Sachs strategists on Monday said that the bear market is not over yet, and it could last through 2023 until the Fed stops hiking interest rates.
Retailers disclose earnings, possible rail strike, Fed minutes and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Events to watch heading into Tuesday include 3Q earnings reports by retailers, Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes release and a possible rail strike update.
Crypto firm FTX raised red flags long before collapse: experts
Bitcoin venture investor Marty Bent of Ten31 saw red flags with the FTX cryptocurrency exchange long before its historic collapse under founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
