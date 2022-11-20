ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints' Andy Dalton hits rookie Chris Olave for 53-yard TD

By Katherine Terrell
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nksgN_0jHuTSbq00

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton made his best throw of the day two plays after taking a sack on a failed trick play Sunday.

Dalton heaved the ball up on third-and-10 with two Los Angeles Rams defenders bearing down on him, one of whom was pulling him to the ground as the ball came out. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave split two defenders, caught the ball around the 10-yard line and ran into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown.

Olave's third receiving touchdown of the season put the Saints up 24-14 with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter and was his 17th deep target of the season, fewer than only Tyreek Hill (22), Terry McLaurin (20) and Stefon Diggs (18). Olave was the No. 11 pick out of Ohio State.

Dalton, who was potentially on the verge of being replaced by quarterback Jameis Winston earlier in the week after two weeks of offensive struggles, grinned and put his hands up in the air to signal a touchdown after Olave crossed the goal line.

The play is tied for Dalton's longest touchdown pass of the season, the other also being to a rookie: wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in Week 7 at the Cardinals.

It was the third touchdown pass of the day for Dalton against the Rams, marking his second three-touchdown game of the season. He also threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the previous drive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision

The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Eagles, Colts Finish

This afternoon's early slate of NFL games hasn't had much drama yet, but the Colts-Eagles finish was a good one. Indianapolis led the whole game, but Philadelphia put together a game-winning drive in the final minutes, culminating in Jalen Hurts' touchdown run on a quarterback draw on 3rd-and-goal with 1:20 left.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

ESPN

968
Followers
387
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy