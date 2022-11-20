ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears fans at bachelor party dress as Mike Ditka for game

By Courtney Cronin
ESPN
ESPN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3DF0_0jHuTRj700

ATLANTA -- The Chicago Bears were on the road Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons , but they were well represented inside Mercedes Benz Stadium -- including by fans at a bachelor party dressed up in Mike Ditka outfits.

A group of 18 Bears fans donned Ditka's famous sweater vest and khakis look, complete with mustaches and the former Bears coach's signature aviator sunglasses. A tweet from the brother of one of the bachelor party attendees said that the group was headed to the Bears-Falcons game as part of their weekend festivities.

Ditka coached the Bears from 1982 to '92 and was a tight end for Chicago from 1961 to '66.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

ESPN

1K+
Followers
581
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy