FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
pajaronian.com
Aromas Community Park donors honored with monument
AROMAS—Two decades ago, a fundraising drive was held to install dedication bricks at Aromas Community Park. However, even after a number of community members had already donated to the effort, the project came to an abrupt halt. “It was kind of sad, and no one knew what to do,”...
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless advocates in San Jose remember lives lost on 2nd anniversary of church stabbings
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Each year homeless advocates in San Jose remember the hundreds of people who die while living on the streets there. Today also marks two years since two unhoused people were stabbed to death while sheltering in a San Jose church. What happened at Grace Baptist Church...
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
pajaronian.com
PV Water calls for bids to construct College Lake project
WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency Board of Directors authorized staff to advertise for bids to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project. PVWMA officials say the project will provide much-needed water to the critically overdrafted basin of the Pajaro Valley by supplying 1,800 to 2,300 acre-feet per...
Dientes Dental and Santa Cruz Community Health open new clinics in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A vision that was six years in the making came to reality on Saturday morning. Dientes Dental and Santa Cruz Community Health held a ribbon cutting of the completion of a new dental clinic and a 20,000 sq. ft. primary care health center that is on 1500 Capitola Road. The dental The post Dientes Dental and Santa Cruz Community Health open new clinics in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
'He was really gentle and loving': Former Benchlands resident stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz
A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Santa Cruz in the early hours of Monday morning. Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry knew the man as Neoklis Koumides, or "Nick the Greek." Police were searching for the suspect.
pajaronian.com
Land Trust conserves 178-acre farmland
WATSONVILLE—The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County recently announced that it secured a conservation easement for the 178-acre Tynan Ranch, located one-half mile from the current urban growth line of the City of Watsonville off of Lakeview Road. Tynan Ranch has been in production for over a century and...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 21, 2022
SOLEDAD — Soledad Police Department is hosting a free holiday food distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-thru event is for Soledad residents only, and will take place behind the police station in the 200 block of Soledad Street. It is first come, first served until the food runs out. For more information, call 831-223-5161 or email [email protected]. Other local Thanksgiving food distributions are also taking place Tuesday in Greenfield and King City (see poster below for details).
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County will get its $3.38 million in homeless funds after county leaders meet with Gov. Newsom.
Monterey County will get $3.38 million in funds for homeless programs and will not have to reapply for another round of Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Funds, thanks to being one of the counties with the best records for tackling the issue. This news came out of a meeting between county and city leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, Nov. 18.
pajaronian.com
Affordable housing developer celebrates Atkinson Lane groundbreaking
WATSONVILLE—About four dozen people were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking of an 80-unit affordable housing complex off Atkinson Lane on Nov. 18. In his opening remarks, MidPen Housing President and CEO Matt Franklin said that creating affordable housing communities like Pippin Orchards II is a “journey.”. “And...
PLANetizen
Outdoor Dining Parklets No Longer Cheap and Easy
Outdoor dining on former parking spots on the Municipal Wharf in Santa Cruz in 2021. | paulaah293 / Shutterstock. Jurisdictions in Santa Cruz County are in the process of overhauling the temporary, emergency outdoor dining rules put in place during the pandemic, according to an article by Thomas Sawano for Lookout Santa Cruz, with the purpose of making parklets permanently safe and economically feasible.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
santacruzlocal.org
Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation
A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
pajaronian.com
Council approves big contracts for Freedom Blvd., planning work
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville City Council approved a trio of contracts for significant impending roadway and planning work on Nov. 15. The largest contract of the four is a $4.2 million agreement with Gilroy-based McKim Corporation for the long-awaited reconstruction of Freedom Boulevard between Alta Vista Avenue and Green Valley Road. That project will reconstruct more than 3,200 linear feet of roadway, as well as replace curb ramps and provide a new traffic signal at Sydney Avenue. It is expected to begin in early 2023, after the current underground sewer and water improvements are completed in the coming weeks.
With Measure O decided, expect new downtown Santa Cruz library in 2026
Buildings take time. Though planners did work on the downtown Santa Cruz library/housing/parking structure before the Measure O vote and continued during the campaign, the new construction probably won't open for four years. Soon, it will enter a "design" phase, followed by a 2024 groundbreaking.
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
