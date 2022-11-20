Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M edge rusher, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is seeing one of its edge rushers enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. Donell Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit, announced his decision on Monday. “I’m forever thankful for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans…With that being said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
houstoniannews.com
Despite disappointing end, there is a new beginning in Sam Houston football
The final whistle was blown at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on a gloomy afternoon. It was a bitter-sweet moment. It was an end to an era of Sam Houston Bearkat football. But it was also the beginning of another era. The Bearkats lost their regular season finale Saturday to the...
Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
wtaw.com
Report: Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Williams Arrested for Marijuana Possession
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M freshman offensive lineman P.J. Williams was arrested by the College Station Police Department late Saturday night for possessing just under 8 ounces of marijuana. The story was first reported by Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247. Williams was booked into the Brazos County Jail early...
Here are some of the East Texas Teachers Nominated to Win $1,000
Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6. Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.
bluebonnetnews.com
Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland
Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
USDA reports reveal history at Franklin Drive Thru Safari & sister zoo
East Texas Zoo & Gator Park and the Franklin Drive Thru Safari have both seen a slew of issues over the years, revealed through 27 USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service inspection reports.
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
KTRE
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
KBTX.com
Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
KBTX.com
Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
East Texas woman arrested for federal firearm, narcotics possession charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested for federal firearm and narcotics possession charges on Monday. Latisha Roland was detained in Bullard after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search warrant on County Road 3816, said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest came after Roland was indicted by […]
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED SUNDAY AFTER RUNNING FROM POLICE
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 5:15, Ofc. Crystal Buckner responded to the Walmart Supercenter, at 203 Highway 290 West, in reference to a subject on location in violation of a previously issued criminal trespass warning. Officers went to make contact at Walmart with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who fled on foot and was located and taken into custody without incident in the area of Home Depot on Woodridge Blvd. Vela was taken into custody for the Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Texas Transportation Commission approves toll rate price increase for Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and Hwy. 249. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) The Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and...
