ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovelady, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M edge rusher, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Texas A&M is seeing one of its edge rushers enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. Donell Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit, announced his decision on Monday. “I’m forever thankful for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans…With that being said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KICKS 105

Here are some of the East Texas Teachers Nominated to Win $1,000

Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)

The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland

Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
CLEVELAND, TX
KTRE

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KBTX.com

Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
CAMERON, TX
kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED SUNDAY AFTER RUNNING FROM POLICE

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 5:15, Ofc. Crystal Buckner responded to the Walmart Supercenter, at 203 Highway 290 West, in reference to a subject on location in violation of a previously issued criminal trespass warning. Officers went to make contact at Walmart with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who fled on foot and was located and taken into custody without incident in the area of Home Depot on Woodridge Blvd. Vela was taken into custody for the Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy