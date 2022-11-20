ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing News

Comments / 6

FacetiousG
2d ago

Very intelligent move. If I was Kyle I would probably use my money to watch others race. It is a dangerous sport but I know he loves it. It took me three tries before I could retire from a career I loved.

Reply
2
stanley normoyle
3d ago

I’d love to see that. The liberals would really have a meltdown

Reply
10
Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
FanBuzz

Clint Bowyer Gives the Blunt Truth About Cheating in NASCAR

Over the years, Clint Bowyer has been known to drop the occasional truth bomb when it comes to the inner workings of NASCAR teams. The 43-year-old Kansas native has been around the sport for nearly 20 years, and he's pretty much seen it all. Especially in recent years, Bowyer clearly sees no point in trying to mask the shadier aspects of NASCAR. After all, it is a sport that's rooted in bootlegging.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor

NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
Autoweek.com

NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float

NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
Racing News

Ryan Blaney: Chase Elliott smear campaign (Videos)

Driver creatively campaigns for your NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver vote. Chase Elliott has dominated the vote for most popular driver after winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He appears to be a lock again in 2022. But, do you really know Chase Elliott?. Watch the Chase...
fordauthority.com

Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive

The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
MICHIGAN STATE
racer.com

Alonso "much more optimistic" about Aston Martin after first run with team

Fernando Alonso says he is “much more optimistic” about the performance of the Aston Martin car after making his debut for the team during the Abu Dhabi test. All 10 F1 teams have been able to run two cars each at the Yas Marina Circuit, where 2023 tires were being tested and teams were each required to run one rookie driver.
lsxmag.com

SEMA 2022: Hedman Shows First-Gen F-Body LT V8 Swap Headers

Modern GM engines make everything from classics to hot rods to muscle cars, better. The latest iteration of GM’s superstar mill is the LT series, and if you’re trying to transplant one into first-gen F-bodies and their related stablemates, read on. We stopped by the Hedman Hedders booth in the Central Hall at the SEMA Show. There, we talked with rep Marty Dunkerly, and he filled us in on all the details of this exciting new set of F-body headers.
Racing News

Racing News

Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.

 https://racingnews.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy