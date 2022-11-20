Read full article on original website
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59
Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Brayon Freeman led Rhode Island over Illinois State on Wednesday with 21 points in a 57-44 victory. Freeman also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (2-4). Ishmael Leggett scored 18 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 11 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds. Josaphat Bilau finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Nebraska offers Colorado State transfer DT
Colorado State defensive tackle Devin Phillips received an offer from Nebraska. “I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!” Phillips tweeted. Phillips played four seasons at Colorado State, and he appeared in 36 games. As a senior, he recorded 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. In October, he announced that he planned on exercising his redshirt year and entered the transfer portal. Phillips has received offers from Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Marshall, Old Dominion, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, Tulane, and Western Kentucky. The Cornhuskers have not landed a defensive lineman in their 2023 recruiting class, thus far. I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!#GBR #Cornhuskers #Blackshirts @bryanapplewhite@CoachMickeyJoseph pic.twitter.com/Izr0rF35YK — Devin Phillipsひ (@devlo10k) November 23, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska offers top in-state kicker
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
