Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
2 18-year-olds, juveniles arrested in Shiloh car theft
The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged two 18-year-olds for allegedly stealing a car earlier this month with a pair of juveniles.
Pevely man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend, shooting at police
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a Pevely man in connection with a domestic violence case that resulted in a brief shootout and standoff with local law enforcement.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man arrested after allegedly running from police in Arnold
A 39-year-old Festus man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested after Arnold Police stopped a car and the man reportedly got out and fled from officers. The man also allegedly was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl, police reported. At about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 27, officers stopped a 2021 Kia...
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
myleaderpaper.com
Two Arnold restaurants evacuated after mention of bomb
Two Arnold restaurants were evacuated for about two hours after a 13-year-old Imperial boy allegedly mentioned a bomb while talking on the phone to an employee at one of the businesses on Richardson Road. The case was forwarded to juvenile authorities, Arnold Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Christopher said. The Pizza...
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
St. Louis gas station ordered to shut down after shootings, drug issues
ST. LOUIS — A gas station in north St. Louis is being forced to close after several shootings and drug issues. The city’s Department of Public Safety has ordered the owner of the Shell Station at 2800 North Florissant to pack up in 30 days and leave the premises once the order is posted.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman receives 10-year sentence for drug trafficking, possession
Katie Lynn Hovis, 30, of Festus has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and drug possession. She already was serving a five-year prison sentence for previous drug-related convictions, according to court documents. On Nov. 1, Hovis pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking and three counts of...
Man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night
A fatal shooting took place Tuesday night.
suntimesnews.com
Sparta Police report
SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
KMOV
WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
KSDK
Troubled gas station in north Florissant ordered to shut down in 30 days
There has been complaints about drug deals, robberies, and deadly shootings. Some people call the station, "Shoot'em up Shell."
KMOV
Woman shot, killed south of downtown St. Louis Monday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis Monday night. Police say the woman was found shot inside a car on the parking lot of the Walgreens on Lafayette just after 11:00 p.m.. Officers later determined she was shot in the 1200 block of S. 14th and was driven to Walgreens for help. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 dispatchers staffed all of SLMPD police traffic at one point this weekend
ST. LOUIS — A move by St. Louis 911 leaders to cover staffing shortages is drawing concerns from union representatives. An email went out this weekend explaining, that "due to extreme staffing issues" the police traffic for Districts 1-3 would be covered by one dispatcher with another working Districts 4-6.
Man flees from stolen vehicle, struck and killed on I-70 EB
A carjacking ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
starvedrock.media
Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself
EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Comments / 2