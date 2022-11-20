ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pevely, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Festus man arrested after allegedly running from police in Arnold

A 39-year-old Festus man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested after Arnold Police stopped a car and the man reportedly got out and fled from officers. The man also allegedly was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl, police reported. At about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 27, officers stopped a 2021 Kia...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two Arnold restaurants evacuated after mention of bomb

Two Arnold restaurants were evacuated for about two hours after a 13-year-old Imperial boy allegedly mentioned a bomb while talking on the phone to an employee at one of the businesses on Richardson Road. The case was forwarded to juvenile authorities, Arnold Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Christopher said. The Pizza...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman receives 10-year sentence for drug trafficking, possession

Katie Lynn Hovis, 30, of Festus has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and drug possession. She already was serving a five-year prison sentence for previous drug-related convictions, according to court documents. On Nov. 1, Hovis pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking and three counts of...
FESTUS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Sparta Police report

SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
SPARTA, IL
KMOV

WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed south of downtown St. Louis Monday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis Monday night. Police say the woman was found shot inside a car on the parking lot of the Walgreens on Lafayette just after 11:00 p.m.. Officers later determined she was shot in the 1200 block of S. 14th and was driven to Walgreens for help. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself

EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
FERGUSON, MO

