Ryan Reynolds said he co-wrote a 'Deadpool' Christmas movie that 'got lost in the shuffle' of Disney's merger with Fox

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in Beijing, China, on January 20, 2019.

Zhang Jingtao/Visual China Group via Getty Images

  • Ryan Reynolds revealed that he co-wrote a "Deadpool" Christmas movie.
  • The actor told Big Issue the film got "lost in the shuffle" of the Disney-Fox merger that closed in 2019.
  • Reynolds also shared that he's still hopeful the movie will reach screens someday.

Ryan Reynolds said that he co-wrote a "Deadpool" Christmas film that never got made because of Disney's acquisition of Fox.

Speaking with Big Issue's Steven Mackenzie in an interview published Saturday , the actor revealed that he began writing a holiday film starring the violent and sarcastic antihero four years ago.

When Reynolds, who stars in the newly released Christmas musical "Spirited" with Will Ferrell, was asked if any of his other films could be improved by musical numbers, he opened up about the flick.

"I would love to see a song and dance number in a 'Deadpool' movie. Four years ago ['Deadpool' co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring 'Deadpool.' But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made," he said.

The Disney-Fox merger closed in March 2019, per Insider's Travis Clark , with Disney acquiring most of Fox's assets in a $71.3 billion deal.

Reynolds added that he was still hopeful the movie will reach the silver screen someday — even if there's no singing and dancing.

"Maybe one day we'll get to make that movie. It's not a musical, but it's a full 'Deadpool' Christmas movie. So one day."

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"One day" may be further away than it sounds. A third "Deadpool" film, also co-written by Reynolds, Reese, and Wernick, is already in the works and is set for release in 2024 . Reynolds claimed in an interview with SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" on November 8 that he won't play the character again after the movie wraps.

"I will only be doing Deadpool for the next two years," Reynolds said when asked what he could say about the next installment in the franchise. "That's it. Just this one movie."

Insider's Kirsten Acuna reported that the news came as a shock to fans who have been eager to see Deadpool interact with Marvel characters. Disney acquired the rights to use the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool in Marvel movies in its merger with Fox.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 15

Packeted.File
2d ago

that actually sucks lol reminds me of that south park episode when stan puts $100 in stocks and the guy is like annnnnnd it's all gone 😂

Reply
3
