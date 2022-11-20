Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
2022 WPIAL high school football championship scores
PITTSBURGH — Champions will be crowned in four classes of high school football at Acrisure Stadium. Class 1A: Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3), 11 a.m. Class 2A: Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1), 2 p.m. Class 3A: Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1), 5 p.m. Class 4A:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
Pitt football player pleads guilty to simple assault against girlfriend; playing status in question
PITTSBURGH — The Panthers won’t play here at Acrisure Stadium this weekend as they are on the road traveling to Florida to face off against Miami University — but the big question is ... will defensive lineman Dayon Hayes play come Saturday?. This afternoon we were there...
wtae.com
North Shore sports bar the official gathering spot for World Cup matches
PITTSBURGH — Mike's Beer Bar on Federal Street is where excited soccer fans are gathering to watch the World Cup, especially when the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team plays. That was the case Monday afternoon when USMNT competed against Wales, with a large gathering keeping wait staff on its toes.
wtae.com
Fight on video inside West Mifflin Area High School under investigation
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two teenagers were captured on video fighting inside West Mifflin Area High School while the building was closed and the incident and circumstances are under investigation by the school district. At the school board meeting on Nov. 17, citizens were asking questions about whether it...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh water main break closes part of 40th Street
PITTSBURGH — A water main break is impacting part of 40th Street in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood. Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority says an 8-inch line broke between Penn Avenue and Davison Street. 40th Street is closed in this area and is expected to stay closed for the next...
PennLive.com
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
wtae.com
AAA predicts record-breaking travel for Thanksgiving weekend
VERONA, Pa. — AAA predicts this to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel since they started keeping track in the year 2000. An estimated 55 million people will be traveling, 49 million of those people will be hitting the road for travel. "It's best to hit the road as...
butlerradio.com
Butler Schools Preparing To Change Student Info System
The Butler Area School District is planning to transition to a new student information system for the 2023-24 school year. The school board heard from administrators earlier this week about the proposed switch from Tyler to Infinite Campus. Since the Tyler system will soon no longer be supported, Butler administrators...
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
wtae.com
Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh emergency crews battled a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Straka Street in Crafton Heights at approximately 9:04 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The flames were under control within an hour of...
wtae.com
$5 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Giant Eagle Market District in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A $50 scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $5 million prize for a lucky player in Allegheny County. The winning ticket in the $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off game was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside along Centre Avenue, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
WPXI
PHOTOS: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Allegheny County. (Photo Credit: Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company) (WPXI/Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company)
1 killed in Parkway North crash
A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident
No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
