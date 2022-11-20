ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Wildlife advisory issued in San Luis Obispo after mountain lion sightings

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The City of San Luis Obispo has issued a Wildlife Advisory after receiving several reports of mountain lion sightings in and around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces.

Authorities are monitoring the area.

Both open spaces are temporarily closed to the public, including hiking and biking trails.

These sightings occasionally happen around this time of year, according to the City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department.

If you are involved in a close face-to-face encounter with a mountain lion, do not approach it or run away.

The city advises people to the area by backing away slowly and giving the lion a path to leave.

If you need assistance, call 911 immediately.

