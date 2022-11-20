Read full article on original website
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Niagara 38
Northwestern (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) picked up its second consecutive victory after a 76-38 win over Niagara (1-3, 0-0 Metro Atlantic) at home. The Wildcats caught fire from the opening tip. Graduate forward Courtney Shaw opened up the scoring with four unanswered points before the Purple Eagles responded with two of their own.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: Northwestern falls 2-1 to North Carolina in national championship heartbreaker
STORRS, CONN. — Northwestern’s quest to hold onto its title as national champions ended in heartbreak Sunday with a 2-1 loss against North Carolina. The Wildcats (20-5, 5-3 Big Ten) looked outmatched for much of the game, failing to record a shot on goal until the waning minutes of the final period. But their defense stood strong, allowing just one goal before NU got its first penalty corner opportunity with just over two minutes to play in the contest.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Indiana, Michigan State over the weekend
After a tight battle against Indiana Friday that ultimately ended in defeat, Northwestern lost its second match of the weekend to Michigan State Sunday. The five-set loss against Indiana included a fourth set in which the Wildcats never trailed. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara led NU in kills, reaching double digits in both kills and digs. Thomas-Ailara’s efforts during the match pushed her to sixth in program history for career kills. Senior middle blocker Desiree Becker recorded a match-high attack percentage of .625.
Daily Northwestern
Riker: Northwestern athletics should consider expanding. Adding women’s track and field is a great place to start.
Northwestern’s women’s teams have crushed it this fall. From field hockey returning to the national championship to soccer making its own postseason run to volleyball securing major upsets, it’s been a stellar quarter. But as a senior, the program that has surprised me the most has been my first beat as a Daily reporter: cross country.
Daily Northwestern
Captured: Jillian Brown steps up in the stadium, behind the scenes
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. A sophomore guard from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jillian...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: Danika Austin’s positive attitude, competitive nature uplifts Northwestern
The joy was palpable when Northwestern defeated Stanford in September. Teammates embraced, traded high fives and shed tears. After last recording a winning season in 2018, the Wildcats had come out on top in two ranked games just weeks into the season. Senior defender Danika Austin was stoic during the...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern fends off Purdue Fort Wayne 60-52
It wasn’t pretty, but Northwestern (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) got the job done. After defeating Georgetown on the road, the Wildcats returned home and took down Purdue Fort Wayne (2-2). Led by senior guard Boo Buie’s season-high 28 points, NU fended off the Mastodons, 60-52. Coach Chris Collins...
Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting
A rivalry with 54 miles in between competitors is unusual in high school football, but the Loyola Academy-Lincoln-Way East relationship is a product of success, not proximity. The cream of the IHSA Class 8A crop has again risen to the top and will compete in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five […] The post Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting appeared first on The Record.
Giving Thanks, and Mourning a Loss, in a Softball Fraternity
Not long ago, we learned that one of our softball buddies had died. By ``we,’’ I mean the Chicago Sun-Times softball world, which was a 16-inch-softball version of the British Empire. As in, ``The sun never sets on. . . ’’. The official office team played on...
oakpark.com
Fenwick rolls over St. Laurence into Prep Bowl final
For the second consecutive year, the Fenwick High School football team will play in the season’s final week. While the Friars’ defense of their IHSA Class 5A state title ended with a first-round 14-6 loss of Morgan Park, the team has bounced back with consecutive victories in the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs, defeating St. Laurence 30-18 on a frigid evening Nov. 17 to win the Chicago Catholic League championship.
Golf.com
There’s a town called ‘Golf’. We tracked down its fascinating history
GOLF, Illinois — “Next stop, Golf.”. We’re on a double-decker Metra train humming northbound from Chicago. Those three words mean the same thing as when they were first uttered back in the 1920s, but not a person on board acknowledges their oddity. A few minutes later, the...
wlsam.com
Ted McClelland: Power Ranking the Chicago Mayoral Candidates
John Howell is joined by Ted McClelland, Author and Contributor at Chicago Magazine. Together, they discuss the long list of Chicago Mayoral candidates: their qualifications, their strengths, and their ranking amongst the pack.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston’s renewable energy powers homes in other states. Are new solutions local?
Evanston aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 — a goal that’s earned the city accolades as it navigates rising lake levels, extreme temperatures and insufficient infrastructure. To achieve carbon neutrality, the city needs to counter its carbon use by removing an equal amount of carbon from the...
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston union workers celebrate success of Illinois ‘Workers Rights Amendment’
Evanston union workers are celebrating as Illinois voters passed an amendment to the state constitution that would protect the right to collective bargaining, which allows workers to negotiate with their employers through chosen representatives. Amendment 1 passed with 58.4% of the vote. Coined the “Workers’ Rights Amendment,” it did not...
labelandnarrowweb.com
Weber Packaging mourns the passing of Joseph Weber Jr.
Weber Packaging is mourning the loss of Joseph Weber, Jr., who passed away on October 17, 2022. Weber, Jr. saw the potential of the company founded by his father and spent his life building a premier labeling company. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas, including color pressure sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille Opening in Vernon Hills
The company is also opening a new location in Richmond, Virginia
