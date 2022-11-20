ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Niagara 38

Northwestern (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) picked up its second consecutive victory after a 76-38 win over Niagara (1-3, 0-0 Metro Atlantic) at home. The Wildcats caught fire from the opening tip. Graduate forward Courtney Shaw opened up the scoring with four unanswered points before the Purple Eagles responded with two of their own.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: Northwestern falls 2-1 to North Carolina in national championship heartbreaker

STORRS, CONN. — Northwestern’s quest to hold onto its title as national champions ended in heartbreak Sunday with a 2-1 loss against North Carolina. The Wildcats (20-5, 5-3 Big Ten) looked outmatched for much of the game, failing to record a shot on goal until the waning minutes of the final period. But their defense stood strong, allowing just one goal before NU got its first penalty corner opportunity with just over two minutes to play in the contest.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Indiana, Michigan State over the weekend

After a tight battle against Indiana Friday that ultimately ended in defeat, Northwestern lost its second match of the weekend to Michigan State Sunday. The five-set loss against Indiana included a fourth set in which the Wildcats never trailed. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara led NU in kills, reaching double digits in both kills and digs. Thomas-Ailara’s efforts during the match pushed her to sixth in program history for career kills. Senior middle blocker Desiree Becker recorded a match-high attack percentage of .625.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Riker: Northwestern athletics should consider expanding. Adding women’s track and field is a great place to start.

Northwestern’s women’s teams have crushed it this fall. From field hockey returning to the national championship to soccer making its own postseason run to volleyball securing major upsets, it’s been a stellar quarter. But as a senior, the program that has surprised me the most has been my first beat as a Daily reporter: cross country.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Captured: Jillian Brown steps up in the stadium, behind the scenes

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. A sophomore guard from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jillian...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern fends off Purdue Fort Wayne 60-52

It wasn’t pretty, but Northwestern (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) got the job done. After defeating Georgetown on the road, the Wildcats returned home and took down Purdue Fort Wayne (2-2). Led by senior guard Boo Buie’s season-high 28 points, NU fended off the Mastodons, 60-52. Coach Chris Collins...
EVANSTON, IL
The Record North Shore

Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting

A rivalry with 54 miles in between competitors is unusual in high school football, but the Loyola Academy-Lincoln-Way East relationship is a product of success, not proximity. The cream of the IHSA Class 8A crop has again risen to the top and will compete in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five […] The post Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
oakpark.com

Fenwick rolls over St. Laurence into Prep Bowl final

For the second consecutive year, the Fenwick High School football team will play in the season’s final week. While the Friars’ defense of their IHSA Class 5A state title ended with a first-round 14-6 loss of Morgan Park, the team has bounced back with consecutive victories in the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs, defeating St. Laurence 30-18 on a frigid evening Nov. 17 to win the Chicago Catholic League championship.
OAK PARK, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Daily Northwestern

Evanston union workers celebrate success of Illinois ‘Workers Rights Amendment’

Evanston union workers are celebrating as Illinois voters passed an amendment to the state constitution that would protect the right to collective bargaining, which allows workers to negotiate with their employers through chosen representatives. Amendment 1 passed with 58.4% of the vote. Coined the “Workers’ Rights Amendment,” it did not...
EVANSTON, IL
labelandnarrowweb.com

Weber Packaging mourns the passing of Joseph Weber Jr.

Weber Packaging is mourning the loss of Joseph Weber, Jr., who passed away on October 17, 2022. Weber, Jr. saw the potential of the company founded by his father and spent his life building a premier labeling company. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas, including color pressure sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy