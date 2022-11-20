‘Tragic’: HS senior dies, Streetsboro schools say

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A high school senior at Streetsboro High School has died, the school district confirmed Sunday.

The superintendent of Streetsboro City Schools identified the student as James Woods, who was r eportedly a member of the high school cross-country team.

“Streetsboro Schools offer sincere condolences to the family during this time, and after speaking with them, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family,” Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh said in a statement.

Counseling is going to be available for all students following what the district is calling a “tragic passing.”

“Times like these highlight the importance of standing with each other and providing support,” Daulbaugh said. “We encourage the students to take advantage of the services being offered at the school to help process this unexpected tragedy.”

The Streetsboro Police Department said Monday in a press release that Woods’ death is not related to the school in any way and there is no danger to anyone else.

The police department is encouraging anyone who is struggling with this Woods’ death to reach out for help. Townhall II is available at 330-678-HELP (4357).

