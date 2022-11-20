ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

‘Tragic’: HS senior dies, Streetsboro schools say

By Laura Morrison, Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJ3p9_0jHuO5kN00

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A high school senior at Streetsboro High School has died, the school district confirmed Sunday.

The superintendent of Streetsboro City Schools identified the student as James Woods, who was r eportedly a member of the high school cross-country team.

Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made

“Streetsboro Schools offer sincere condolences to the family during this time, and after speaking with them, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family,” Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh said in a statement.

Counseling is going to be available for all students following what the district is calling a “tragic passing.”

“Times like these highlight the importance of standing with each other and providing support,” Daulbaugh said. “We encourage the students to take advantage of the services being offered at the school to help process this unexpected tragedy.”

The Streetsboro Police Department said Monday in a press release that Woods’ death is not related to the school in any way and there is no danger to anyone else.

988 prompts more Ohioans to call suicide lifeline

The police department is encouraging anyone who is struggling with this Woods’ death to reach out for help. Townhall II is available at 330-678-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 12

just hello
2d ago

Not just high school kids but young people ages 18 to 39 as well. Insurance company statistical data is most alarming. Insurance companies do not pay out for suicides. When you consider their study data, you realize we need serious answers NOW about what has changed in the last 3 years to cause such an astronomical rise in deaths among our young people.

Reply(1)
5
Karie says
3d ago

How absolutely tragic. My most sincere condolences to this family.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
STREETSBORO, OH
People

Ohio Mom Led Daughter, Others to Believe Girl Had a Terminal Illness. But It Was All a Lie

Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced four to six years, but could be released in six months if she meets 'behavioral standards' A Canton, Ohio, mom was sentenced to prison after she received money and gifts from a community that believed her daughter was dying. Lindsey Abbuhl pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and once count of theft. She was sentenced to four to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution, FOX8 reported. Abbuhl claimed her daughter's central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy