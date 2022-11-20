ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Cantwell, Spokane leaders to discuss affordable housing needs at roundtable

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell will join leaders from the housing, charity, and academic communities in Spokane on Monday to discuss the impact of low-income housing in eastern Washington.

The roundtable will include Washington’s Secretary of Commerce Lisa Brown, Director of Multifamily Housing and Community Facilities Lisa Vatske, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, Catholic Charities CEO Rob McCann, school officials from Gonzaga, and many others.

These representatives will discuss the impact of federal grants and other funding, essential to successful outcomes for supportive housing. They will also speak on housing needs in the community, and how programs like the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit can provide essential resources.

The roundtable will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Gonzaga Family Haven.

Spokane, WA
