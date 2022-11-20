Read full article on original website
New Data Sheds Light On How Financial Institutions Work With Cannabis Companies
The report comes as congressional leaders aim to finalize a cannabis banking and an expungement bill. 784 financial institutions filed requisite Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) for marijuana-related business (MRB) clients. Ever wonder how financial institutions work with cannabis businesses?. A new comprehensive report, released by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network...
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
7 Pot Smoking, Weed Loving, Ganja-Inspired Green Wednesday & Thanksgiving Cannabis Ideas
Did you know that over the years marijuana has become a staple at the Thanksgiving dinner table? Yes, each year brings new recipes and options to serve cannabis-infused food right next to your juicy Thanksgiving turkey. It could be weed-infused turkey gravy or a THC-infused non-alcoholic beverage to wash it all down.
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Trump Snubs Elon Musk's Invite, Bog Iger Back As Boss, Biden Not Favored For Rerun And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Even as the market meanders to a seasonally slow period, there was no dearth of news flow over the weekend. The spotlight was on Twitter’s reinstatements of several banned personalities and discussions regarding the near-term market outlook, while the news on the FTX controversy tapered off. Here's a recap...
U.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
US Congressman Says FTX Was 'A Failure Of Centralized Finance And A Failure Of Sam Bankman-Fried': Why It's Important
Members of Congress have been calling for answers after the collapse of FTX. One member of Congress has questions for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. Instead of calling for more regulation, a leading member of the U.S. Congress is looking for answers to the recent issues facing the cryptocurrency market. What...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coinbase Global
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 89 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
REITs: Healthcare Or Office? One Performs Better In A Recession (Both Tout Yields Over 5%)
From data gathered on Sept. 30, 2019, healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) have earned a trailing ten-year return of 11.6% on average. Office REITs, however, tend to have an average ten-year return of 9%. S&P Global reported that healthcare REITs have a five-year average dividend yield of 5.2%, while...
How DEI Accelerators Are Putting Purpose into Products
Companies that lead with purpose and build around it can achieve continued loyalty, consistency, and relevance in consumers' lives. Embodying that purpose within your business and the products and services you distribute brings you closer to consumers by helping you understand their needs as they evolve and change. The most successful business leaders know that to bring customers the best experiences, they must focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Litecoin Flies Higher As Fundamentals Suggest Long-Term Potential
On-chain fundamentals may be part of the reason Litecoin LTC/USD saw a sharp price increase during the ongoing market downturn caused by the collapse of the major crypto exchange FTX. What Happened: Litecoin's current price of $78.21 is 34.64% higher than its value seven days ago, while Bitcoin BTC/USD and...
Credit Suisse Issues 'Concerning' Outlook Showing Loss Of Assets 'Far Above' Expectations
Shareholders of embattled Credit Suisse Group CS approved a proposal to issue new equity on Wednesday. The Swiss bank's turnaround plans don't appear to be good enough in the near term, however, as investors are fleeing the name after management unveiled a worse-than-expected outlook for the fourth quarter. What To...
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
Starbucks, Alphabet Form This Bullish Pattern Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes
Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL were trading higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s November minutes at 2 p.m. The move was in tandem with the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 spiking 0.7% higher at one point in anticipation the Fed’s tone may turn less hawkish amid recent higher-than-expected jobless claims and lower-than-expected consumer price index data.
Macro Challenges Risk Jack In The Box's Unit Growth, Says Analyst
Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Jack In The Box JACK and lowered the price target from $84 to $73. The analyst said the company demonstrated solid Q4 same-store sales, including Jack in the Box 4% & Del Taco 5.2%, while unit growth came in below expectations with a total of 29 net closures.
Looking At ServiceNow's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Fed Up With Red Tape? Here Are 3 Tactics to Advance Your Marketing Strategy and Stay On The Right Side of Regulators.
A multi-channel marketing strategy is key to scale your company, but red tape means heavily regulated industries fall short. Use these three tactics to advance your marketing strategy and stay on the right side of customers and regulators.
