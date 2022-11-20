ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

New Data Sheds Light On How Financial Institutions Work With Cannabis Companies

The report comes as congressional leaders aim to finalize a cannabis banking and an expungement bill. 784 financial institutions filed requisite Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) for marijuana-related business (MRB) clients. Ever wonder how financial institutions work with cannabis businesses?. A new comprehensive report, released by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coinbase Global

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 89 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

How DEI Accelerators Are Putting Purpose into Products

Companies that lead with purpose and build around it can achieve continued loyalty, consistency, and relevance in consumers' lives. Embodying that purpose within your business and the products and services you distribute brings you closer to consumers by helping you understand their needs as they evolve and change. The most successful business leaders know that to bring customers the best experiences, they must focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Benzinga

This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Benzinga

Litecoin Flies Higher As Fundamentals Suggest Long-Term Potential

On-chain fundamentals may be part of the reason Litecoin LTC/USD saw a sharp price increase during the ongoing market downturn caused by the collapse of the major crypto exchange FTX. What Happened: Litecoin's current price of $78.21 is 34.64% higher than its value seven days ago, while Bitcoin BTC/USD and...
Benzinga

Starbucks, Alphabet Form This Bullish Pattern Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes

Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL were trading higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s November minutes at 2 p.m. The move was in tandem with the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 spiking 0.7% higher at one point in anticipation the Fed’s tone may turn less hawkish amid recent higher-than-expected jobless claims and lower-than-expected consumer price index data.
Benzinga

Macro Challenges Risk Jack In The Box's Unit Growth, Says Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Jack In The Box JACK and lowered the price target from $84 to $73. The analyst said the company demonstrated solid Q4 same-store sales, including Jack in the Box 4% & Del Taco 5.2%, while unit growth came in below expectations with a total of 29 net closures.
Benzinga

Looking At ServiceNow's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy