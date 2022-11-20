Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 5 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and northern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 15:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...During the periods of high tide through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 15:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, during the periods of high tide through at least late Thursday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 06:21:00 Expires: 2022-11-26 05:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone along north and east facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 5 AM ChST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 11:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM EST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected around the times of high tide. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Bighorn Mountains Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 21:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Casper Mountain; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West; Yellowstone National Park Snow and Gusty Winds Starting Tonight * WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches in the highest terrain. Northwest wind gusting 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Mountains of Western and Central Wyoming. * WHEN...1 AM to 11 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter travel conditions are expected over mountain passes. Blowing snow is likely at times. Expect slower than usual travel.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 11:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook Scattered snow showers possible through early this afternoon. Scattered snow showers will affect the region through early this afternoon. The snow showers may be locally heavy and a quick dusting of snow is possible. As temperatures will be falling through the 20s, some locally slick spots are possible on areas roads in any heavier snow showers. Motorists should exercise caution.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 16:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...All the Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-24 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 12:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 10:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Chances for freezing drizzle have diminished. Untreated roads and surfaces may still be slick in spots through the day and overnight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Curry County, Quay County, Roosevelt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Curry County; Quay County; Roosevelt County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Curry County, Quay County, and Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Visibility may fall below one half mile at times. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-40 and U.S. Highway 60. The hazardous conditions could impact Thanksgiving holiday travel.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 07:34:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PST THIS MORNING Temperatures across the valley are rising above freezing this morning, the freeze warning will be allowed to expire at 8 AM.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 10:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible northwest Eddy County, central and northern Lea County, and Guadalupe Mountains. 4 to 6 inches possible elsewhere. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 10:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: South Willamette Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-25 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and slick conditions. Additional snow accumulations of a trace. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Annette Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Annette Island; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Prince of Wales Island HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough and Annette Island. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 10:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING
Comments / 0