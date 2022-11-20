ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood donors can win ‘Golden Ticket’

By Elena Ramirez
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blood Institute is giving blood donors at every donor center a chance to win big with a golden ticket to a $250 Visa gift card. According to a press release, from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 all donors will receive a nine-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar and a holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirt.

One lucky donor at each donor center and select mobile blood drive s will find a golden ticket in the wrapper of their chocolate bar, according to the press release.

Blood supply and donations decrease during the holiday season.

Universal blood type impacted due to supply chain issue

“We are truly grateful to our donors who step up during these extremely difficult months for the blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant, especially around the holidays. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our selfless donors this Thanksgiving season.”

Donors can make appointments on the ABI websit e or calling 1-877-340-8777.

“Anyone healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood,” according to the release. “Sixteen-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.”

ABI is a blood supplier supporting more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, the release states. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

