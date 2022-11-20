ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnradio.com

No. 1 UNC opens Phil Knight Invitational vs. Portland

With its perfect record intact, No. 1 North Carolina is leaving Chapel Hill for the first time this season, heading west to the Phil Knight Invitational at Portland, Oregon. The Tar Heels will play three games in the tournament, beginning Thursday against Portland, who will bus a mere 5 miles for the tournament opener.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

