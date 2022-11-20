Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms pair of key offensive players unlikely to play against Nebraska
Kirk Ferentz said that he doesn’t expect several key players to play in Iowa’s game against Nebraska on Friday. Ferentz said tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum are unlikely to play on Friday. Both players left the Hawkeyes’ game against Minnesota early last week. The...
Melvin Gordon Offers Up Tone-Deaf Response to Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon was about as tone-deaf as it gets.
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
A fan spotted Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on a date at an NFL game and fully blasted her.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
atozsports.com
Mind-boggling Broncos play looks even worse after comments from Raiders QB Derek Carr
The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime on Sunday in part because of a mind-boggling decision from quarterback Russell Wilson. On the Broncos’ next-to-last drive in regulation, Wilson inexplicably threw the ball away on third down (after the two-minute warning) which stopped the clock. Wilson...
AOL Corp
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Vikings vs. Patriots: First injury report sees a newcomer
After having just played the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings don’t have much time to prepare for Thursday night’s game. In doing so, they had a walkthrough instead of a regular practice so the reports are more so estimated due to the disparity between practice and a walkthrough.
saturdaytradition.com
Ejani Shakir, 4-star WR for 2023, decommits from Penn State following Week 12
Ejani Shakir was a 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Now, Shakir is reopening his recruitment with Thanksgiving just days away and the Early Signing Period in December quickly closing in. Shakir made the announcement via a statement on social media. “First, I would like to thank...
Joe Burrow Goes Viral in ‘Straight Outta Scranton’ Outfit With ‘The Office’ Hoodie & Nikes at Bengals vs. Steelers Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Joe Burrow brought sharp style to the latest Cincinnati Bengals game over the weekend, complete with a nod to NBC’s former hit comedy series “The Office.” Ahead of the Bengals’ winning game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (37-30), the Bengals shared an Instagram Reel of their quarterback walking through the Acrisure Stadium’s tunnel. For the occasion, Burrow wore black trousers with a printed black hoodie, layered beneath a caramel suede collared jacket. The hoodie featured an image of the “Straight Outta...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: How simulated BCS compares to Tuesday's new CFP Top 25
Even with the BCS system a thing of the past, many still prefer this system to the current College Football Playoff process. Luckily for those people, BCSKnowHow.com is still active on Twitter and compares the weekly CFP rankings to the BCS rankings. Typically, there is not much difference between the...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Peter King Floats Potential Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers
It hasn't been a good season for the Green Bay Packers. They started out by winning three of their first four games before losing six of their last seven. They're now 4-7 after a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. They're out of a playoff spot and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue
Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
Comments / 0