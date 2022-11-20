ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL Analysis Network

Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
ATLANTA, LA
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
numberfire.com

Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Joe Burrow Goes Viral in ‘Straight Outta Scranton’ Outfit With ‘The Office’ Hoodie & Nikes at Bengals vs. Steelers Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Joe Burrow brought sharp style to the latest Cincinnati Bengals game over the weekend, complete with a nod to NBC’s former hit comedy series “The Office.” Ahead of the Bengals’ winning game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (37-30), the Bengals shared an Instagram Reel of their quarterback walking through the Acrisure Stadium’s tunnel. For the occasion, Burrow wore black trousers with a printed black hoodie, layered beneath a caramel suede collared jacket. The hoodie featured an image of the “Straight Outta...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

