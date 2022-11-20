Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said.Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson."I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor," Deters said in a statement. "My office firmly believes he is another."Thompson...
cleveland.com
Ohio bill on not texting and driving sadly would offer yet another excuse to pull over Black motorists, disproportionately: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- A month or two ago, I settled a case involving the death of a young woman on the highway. This young woman, let’s call her Jane, had five children, all between the ages of 4 and 16 at the time of her death. She was their sole provider.
WLWT 5
Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
WKRC
Fire partially closes Rumpke Recycling in St. Bernard
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire crews from several jurisdictions responded to a fire at the Rumpke recycling plant early Monday morning. All employees were evacuated immediately, and the plant was able to resume partial operations later in the day. No one was injured. Rumpke Waste & Recycling spokesperson Amanda...
WTHR
IMPD officer accused of DUI in Ohio
A Metro Police Officer is on administrative duty accused of driving under the influence. It happened in Ohio, last Wednesday.
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
IMPD officer on administrative duty for alleged DUI while off-duty
ATHENS, Ohio — IMPD said Chief Randal Taylor was made aware of an incident where an off-duty officer was allegedly driving under the influence in Ohio. The department claims it was made aware of the incident on Nov. 17. It claims, while in Ohio, the IMPD officer was issued...
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
stlouisnews.net
40,000 minks released into wild in Ohio pose danger to wildlife, farms
CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands of the animals were seen roaming the countryside of northwestern Ohio. Local media in Van Wert County, Ohio, reported that minks overran nearby roads and many were hit by passing...
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Should strangulation be a felony? It isn’t in Ohio
Domestic violence survivors are watching closely to see whether a bill that would strengthen penalties for strangulation will pass.
Yost’s office sues general contractor – again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is taking on a central Ohio landscaping contractor for a second time. According to a release from the attorney’s office, Yost is suing Daryl Allen, who had previously been prohibited from conducting business by Yost’s office. Allen allegedly partnered with two men who registered new deck-building […]
I-TEAM: Lawmakers question company offering homeowners quick cash in exchange for 40-year lien
DAYTON — State and U.S. lawmakers from Ohio are now demanding answers from a real estate company that is tying up Miami Valley homeowners with 40-year listing agreements and taking them to court to collect big fees. State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) told the I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John...
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
WKRC
Ohio man arrested in connection to $10M cryptocurrency scheme
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was arrested in connection to a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised $10 million from investors. According to reports, Rathnakishore Giri from New Albany claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in Bitcoin. He allegedly promised investors that he could generate lucrative returns on their investments. Records say he also promised that investors would receive their money back.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
DNA Used to Uncover 70s Serial Killer Who Raped and Strangled Women in Ohio
DNA technology helped Ohio authorities solve a 44-year-old cold case killing which also shed light on three other murders, prosecutors said. Ralph Howell, who died in a car crash in 1985, was posthumously indicted Thursday on charges of rape and aggravated murder for the killing of Cheryl Thompson, a University of Cincinnati student who disappeared on March 24, 1978. When her body was found on a riverbank two weeks later, it was found that she had been raped and strangled. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said a rape kit was taken from Thompson’s body, but limited forensics at the time...
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A dangerous Saturday night on the roads has first responders reminding Ohioans to drive safely. A Gahanna police officer is in the hospital Sunday after he was hit responding to stranded motorists on Interstate 270 Saturday night. In Cleveland, a firefighter was struck and killed while responding to a crash along […]
