Ohio State

CBS Pittsburgh

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said.Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson."I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor," Deters said in a statement. "My office firmly believes he is another."Thompson...
WLWT 5

Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
WKRC

Fire partially closes Rumpke Recycling in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire crews from several jurisdictions responded to a fire at the Rumpke recycling plant early Monday morning. All employees were evacuated immediately, and the plant was able to resume partial operations later in the day. No one was injured. Rumpke Waste & Recycling spokesperson Amanda...
NBC4 Columbus

Yost’s office sues general contractor – again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is taking on a central Ohio landscaping contractor for a second time. According to a release from the attorney’s office, Yost is suing Daryl Allen, who had previously been prohibited from conducting business by Yost’s office. Allen allegedly partnered with two men who registered new deck-building […]
WKRC

Ohio man arrested in connection to $10M cryptocurrency scheme

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was arrested in connection to a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised $10 million from investors. According to reports, Rathnakishore Giri from New Albany claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in Bitcoin. He allegedly promised investors that he could generate lucrative returns on their investments. Records say he also promised that investors would receive their money back.
