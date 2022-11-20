Read full article on original website
Gisle “Doc” Bartleson, (pronounced GEESLE)
Gisle “Doc” Bartleson, (pronounced GEESLE) 89 of rural Forest City, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa. A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. A...
Robert Filbrandt
Robert Filbrandt, 81, of Thompson, formerly of Dows, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
Dennis Ray Lura
Dennis Ray Lura, age 78 of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation...
Marilyn (Logemann) Tjaden
Marilyn (Logemann) Tjaden, 83, of Britt, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt. Funeral service for Marilyn Tjaden will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor.
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
James “Jim” A. Rapp
James “Jim” A. Rapp, 75, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at PO Box 447, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
Forest City Loses Country Thunder
Forest City’s major summer concert attraction will not return next summer. Country Thunder Iowa made the difficult decision to shut down its concert event in Iowa citing a number of reasons. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland expressed disappointment about the change. Area country music fans became more disappointed in...
Vigil held for four boys killed in Mason City house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A service and candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the four young boys killed in a house fire on November 16. It was held at the North Iowa Youth Center and was conducted by Center Director Regan Banks. Dozens of people turned out to remember the tragedy and the family it struck.
North Iowa wins in a buzzer beater, Forest City girls open their season
The North Iowa girls’ basketball team used a buzzer-beater to open the season with a 40-39 victory over Northwood-Kensett last night in Buffalo Center. The Forest City girls’ basketball team kicks off their 51st season tonight at Algona. This is the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Forest City has won the last four. Algona started the season last night with an 82-25 loss vs. Class 1A #2 Newell-Fonda. The pregame show is at 7:15 PM, and the tipoff is at 7:30 PM.
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will convene their weekly session on Tuesday by first hearing from Jody Applegate of Elderbridge. Applegate will give an annual report and highlight the accomplishments of the group. The board has settled on a nominee for the Veterans Affairs Board. The position came open...
3 dead in car vs. semi crash in north central Iowa
HOLMES, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people are dead after a crash in Wright County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 7:05 a.m. Monday, around the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street in Holmes, Iowa. According to the crash report, a semi-truck with one occupant and a...
No 'Country Thunder' for North Iowa in 2023
FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Country Thunder Music Festival will not be returning to North Iowa in 2023. Organizers of the festival, which was announced in 2019 to replace the Tree Town music festival that had been going on in Forest City since 2013, did not provide a reason for the cancellation.
City of Mason City suspends alternate side parking until further notice
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City announced on Tuesday that effective immediately, the City has suspended the Alternate Side Parking ordinance and Emergency Snow Route until further notice. Pamela Stecker, Executive Assistant and Communications Coordinator for the city says the reason for the ordinance being suspended...
Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
Three dead after Wright County crash
HOLMES — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday. The Iowa State Patrol says the collision between the semi and the vehicle happened at the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street in Holmes at about 7:05 AM on Monday. One of the...
