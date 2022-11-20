ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Charges officially filed in tunnel incident stemming from Michigan-Michigan State game

Charges have been officially filed for the incident stemming from the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the conclusion of the Michigan-Michigan State game in October. As a result of the investigation, 7 players — all Spartan student-athletes — have been charged. One player — Khary Crump — is being...
saturdaytradition.com

Braelon Allen shares reaction to Wisconsin's official posting of HC position

Braelon Allen talks about Wisconsin moving on from Paul Chryst and what his hopes are for the program moving forward. After the 2-3 start, the Badgers named their defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. While Allen refrained from mentioning it by name, he is likely referring to...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game

Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Can loser of The Game land in the Playoff? Greg McElroy weighs in

All eyes will be on Columbus this weekend for The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Those two teams will enter as top-4 programs and are looking to win the B1G and advance to the College Football Playoff. However, there might be a path into the Playoff for whoever loses...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

One top candidate turned down Nebraska head coach vacancy, per report

With the regular season about to come to a close the candidates for the Nebraska job keep on coming. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd released a report detailing the latest news. Dodd reported that one of the top candidates for the job was offered, but turned down the opportunity. Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule turned down the job, sources told Dodd.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy