Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph details what's in store for Nebraska following season finale vs. Iowa
Mickey Joseph knows as the interim head coach that changes are coming for the Nebraska program and he has done what he could to help keep the Huskers focused this year after Scott Frost was let go. So far this season, Joseph is 2-6 with wins over Rutgers and Indiana.
saturdaytradition.com
Charges officially filed in tunnel incident stemming from Michigan-Michigan State game
Charges have been officially filed for the incident stemming from the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the conclusion of the Michigan-Michigan State game in October. As a result of the investigation, 7 players — all Spartan student-athletes — have been charged. One player — Khary Crump — is being...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen shares reaction to Wisconsin's official posting of HC position
Braelon Allen talks about Wisconsin moving on from Paul Chryst and what his hopes are for the program moving forward. After the 2-3 start, the Badgers named their defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. While Allen refrained from mentioning it by name, he is likely referring to...
saturdaytradition.com
Ejani Shakir, 4-star WR for 2023, decommits from Penn State following Week 12
Ejani Shakir was a 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Now, Shakir is reopening his recruitment with Thanksgiving just days away and the Early Signing Period in December quickly closing in. Shakir made the announcement via a statement on social media. “First, I would like to thank...
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms pair of key offensive players unlikely to play against Nebraska
Kirk Ferentz said that he doesn’t expect several key players to play in Iowa’s game against Nebraska on Friday. Ferentz said tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum are unlikely to play on Friday. Both players left the Hawkeyes’ game against Minnesota early last week. The...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: How simulated BCS compares to Tuesday's new CFP Top 25
Even with the BCS system a thing of the past, many still prefer this system to the current College Football Playoff process. Luckily for those people, BCSKnowHow.com is still active on Twitter and compares the weekly CFP rankings to the BCS rankings. Typically, there is not much difference between the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen in favor of potential changes to schedule placement of annual Old Oaken Bucket game
Tom Allen has been in plenty of Old Oaken Bucket games as Indiana’s coach. He talked about potentially changing the date of the annual matchup with Purdue at a press conference on Monday. Allen highlighted the importance of fan attendance at the games and stated that he is definitely...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game
Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Connor McCaffery issues challenge to Iowa fans following low attendance
Connor McCaffery had a challenge for Iowa fans after the fan attendance at the Omaha game recently. He took to social media to talk about what he wants to see out of the Hawkeye faithful. Iowa hoops recently had a solid 83-67 win over Seton Hall on the road on...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy highlights Michigan’s positivity heading into The Game
J.J. McCarthy knows that a battle is brewing as Michigan is set to take on Ohio State this Saturday. The QB is ready for what is coming, telling the press this week “Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war.”. To say that...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit describes scenario for both Ohio State, Michigan to make College Football Playoff
Kirk Herbstreit sees a way for both Ohio State and Michigan to make the College Football Playoff. The Game will decide the Big Ten East. The winner can secure a CFP spot by going on to win the B1G Championship Game. The loser will presumably fall out of the top 4 and need some help on conference championship weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Can loser of The Game land in the Playoff? Greg McElroy weighs in
All eyes will be on Columbus this weekend for The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Those two teams will enter as top-4 programs and are looking to win the B1G and advance to the College Football Playoff. However, there might be a path into the Playoff for whoever loses...
saturdaytradition.com
One top candidate turned down Nebraska head coach vacancy, per report
With the regular season about to come to a close the candidates for the Nebraska job keep on coming. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd released a report detailing the latest news. Dodd reported that one of the top candidates for the job was offered, but turned down the opportunity. Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule turned down the job, sources told Dodd.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Will JJ McCarthy make Jim Harbaugh look like a genius -- or a fool -- in The Game?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. It’s The Game, and that can only mean 1 thing: This is why Jim Harbaugh chose JJ McCarthy as his Michigan quarterback 2 months ago. And this is where McCarthy makes Harbaugh look like a...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Comments / 0