Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:24 p.m. EST
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols. PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its stores around the country. The company cited decisions by a pair of sustainability organizations to take away their endorsements of the U.S. lobster fishing industry. The organizations, Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch, both cited concerns about risks to rare North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear. Entanglement in gear is one of the biggest threats to the whales.
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' soccer match.
Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities
Protests against China's strict "zero-COVID" policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deady apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi
Taking the measure of RI's first new member of Congress in a decade, Seth Magaziner
After his long, brutal campaign for Congress, I figured Seth Magaziner would have escaped somewhere with his wife and 1-year-old to decompress. Apparently not. I found him last week back at his day job. Seth is still the state’s treasurer, and he still needs to attend to things like investment committee meetings. ...
Pakistan arrests senator over comments about army chief
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Federal police in Pakistan have arrested a senator for comments critical of top military officers, colleagues from his Tehreek-e-Insaf political party said Sunday. It was the second time he was taken into custody in as many months. Azam Khan Swati, a senior member of the party...
Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates from Group E encounter
Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0...
Comments / 0