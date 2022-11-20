Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Remains the Favorite, Marvin Harrison Among Top-Eight Odds Entering The Game
The Game will not only decide who advances to the Big Ten Championship Game, but it could determine who wins the Heisman Trophy as well. There will be plenty on the line Saturday afternoon in the top-three showdown between Ohio State and Michigan in Columbus: An undefeated 12-0 regular season, the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, a chance to potentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff and quite possibly, the Heisman Trophy.
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Not Letting Pair of Injured Hands Slow Him Down
The bandages and bruises on Tommy Eichenberg’s hands during Tuesday’s media availability at Ohio State provided evidence of the injuries he’s been playing through. With his words, however, Eichenberg downplayed any notion that those injuries should be slowing him down in any way. Asked about those injuries...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says There Will Be “No Stone Left Unturned” As Ohio State Prepares For Its Toughest Challenge of the Season in The Game
With The Game three days away, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to preview the rivalry matchup against Michigan. The Ohio State head coach was followed by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who also commented on the Buckeyes' approach heading into their battle with the Wolverines.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Revamped Run Defense Has Been Waiting All Year for “The Game”
Now in his eighth season back in Ann Arbor, the former Wolverine QB has put his imprint on the greatest rivalry in sports. Not only did he finally break Ohio State's near decade-long win streak last season, but he did it his way. Though the former QB is often associated...
Eleven Warriors
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players See Improved Buckeye Team That “Absolutely” Possesses Toughness:
A lot was said in the aftermath of Michigan’s first rivalry win in 10 years. And at least on the Ohio State side, it hasn’t been forgotten over the past 12 months. Immediately following the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last November, Jim Harbaugh took a perceived shot at Ryan Day in his postgame interview when he said “sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”
Eleven Warriors
The Buckeyes Need to Avoid Apathy Like the Plague, the World Was a Lot Different 22 Years Ago and Tommy Eichenberg Deserves More Recognition
Three days until the Michigan game. HARD TO ADMIT. One of the more interesting developments of Tuesday's media interviews with Ohio State's players was the confessions from Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson that the Buckeye football program may have become apathetic toward the Michigan game in recent seasons. It's almost...
Eleven Warriors
Previewing Ohio State’s High-Stakes Matchup with Michigan
It’s finally time for The Game we’ve all been waiting for. Following a full year of buildup for Ohio State’s shot at revenge after last year’s loss in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes will look to prove they’re a different team than they were a year ago when they host Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. And the stakes couldn’t be higher, as the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines both enter the game with 11-0 records with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line.
Eleven Warriors
THE SITUATIONAL:
The Game was canceled in a year when it felt like everything was dying. Businesses, global events like the Olympics, hundreds of thousands of people - every day felt grim, so outsiders may have viewed the loss of a single midwest football game as a petty grievance with society in turmoil and morgues at full occupancy.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden And Lathan Ransom Come Up Big in College Park, Blake Corum Suffers Knee Injury, OSU And Michigan Stay Unbeaten
We've made it to the final week of the regular season. Ohio State and Michigan are en route to a head-on collision in Columbus, but both had to survive scares to remain unbeaten before the coming weekend's clash. TCU and USC stayed alive in the College Football Playoff race with razor-close wins of their own, but not every top program – ahem, Tennessee – was as fortunate.
Eleven Warriors
Trey Cornist and Mylan Graham Both Expected to Attend the Michigan Game Saturday, Tyseer Denmark Puts Ohio State in Top Three
Ohio State’s visitor list for this weekend keeps growing. On Tuesday, two more priority visitors were confirmed to attend Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan. With the decommitment of Mark Fletcher, Ohio State will embark on a mad scramble to fill the open spot left by the Florida prospect over the next few weeks. The Buckeyes have already offered three-star 2023 Georgia prospect Jamarion Wilcox, and another offer could be on the way as soon as this weekend, as three-star Ohio running back Trey Cornist confirmed he’ll be in attendance at the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says “It's Definitely Worth a Conversation” For Dallan Hayden to See More Snaps Against Michigan if Top Running Backs Aren't Healthy
TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams will attempt to work their way back to full strength this week as the Buckeyes prepare for The Game. Still, head coach Ryan Day acknowledged in a press conference on Tuesday that his top-two running backs might not enter Ohio State's matchup with Michigan at 100%. That leaves many to wonder if true freshman Dallan Hayden's combination of health and productivity over the last two weeks makes him the best option out of the backfield for the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level Pounds on the Table, Yells "THE GAME" at Every Person Who Walks By
In 2006, I was there, in Ohio Stadium, as a college senior at the height of my ability to properly imbibe what at the time figured to be the greatest regular season college football game in history. Ohio State won that titanic matchup against Michigan, 42-39, and after storming the...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State got a late-night BOOM on Monday night of rivalry week. Four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover became the third Ohio State commitment in the 2024 class when he pulled the trigger and committed to the Buckeyes, following in the footsteps of his cousin, current Ohio State tight end Cade Stover.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Have "Felt the Pain" Since Last Year's Michigan Loss, Ryan Day Expects Blake Corum To Play And Jim Knowles Calls The Game "The Pinnacle of Competition"
T-minus four days until The Game. At Ohio State's lone press conference of Michigan week, Ryan Day previewed the forthcoming clash with the Buckeyes' archrival, discussed the impact of last year's rivalry loss – the program's first in 10 years – and fielded questions about several banged-up Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Renewing The Greatest Rivalry In All of Sport With Everything On the Line
Ohio State fans would be none too happy if the local team finished a season 1-11, but as long as the "1" was against That Team Up North, well, things wouldn't be all that bad. Michigan has managed to win versus Ohio State just four times this century. Still, due to Michigan's cancelation in 2020, it's been nearly 1,100 days since the Buckeyes last defeated their hated rival.
Eleven Warriors
The Game Poster
The Buckeyes are coming for the Wolverines on Saturday in the 118th edition of The Game, which will be played in Columbus inside the Horseshoe. Ohio State and Michigan will battle as undefeated teams for the first time since 2006 and are the second and third-ranked programs in all three major polls, including the College Football Playoff Top 25, which sets up a top-five matchup for the heated rivals.
Eleven Warriors
The Game Will Be an Undefeated Showdown, Ohio State Has Dominated for a Decade and Chris Olave Gave Clemson Fans PTSD on Sunday
BEST OF THE BEST. When the Buckeyes and Wolverines battle on Saturday, they will be ranked as two of the top-three teams in the country, with both teams a perfect 11-0 to this point. This year's matchup will be the first time both teams will enter The Game undefeated since...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles is One of 15 Semifinalists for the Broyles Award
Jim Knowles is earning national recognition for turning around Ohio State's defense in one year. On Monday, Knowles was one of 15 coaches named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the best assistant coach in college football. Last week, Knowles was nominated along with 51 other assistant football coaches from across the country.
Eleven Warriors
San Diego State Hands Ohio State Its First Loss of the Season, 88-77, in Maui Invitational Opener
Ohio State couldn't pass its first true test of the season Monday despite a spirited second-half effort in its first ranked matchup in Maui. Pit against 17th-ranked San Diego State on the opening night of the Maui Invitational, the Buckeyes couldn’t put up enough points to outpace an Aztec team that boasts one of the best defenses in the country. By game’s end, San Diego State finished with an 88-77 edge at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State To Be Tested in Three Tough Matchups in Three Straight Days During Eight-Team Tournament in Hawaii
It’s time to crank the danger level up a notch. Ohio State enjoyed a stroll down easy street through its first three contests of the season, mid-major warmups against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois, and the Buckeyes took care of business accordingly. Ohio State dispatched with each of those teams by at least 22 points, holding an average margin of victory of just under 29 points.
