Ohio State’s visitor list for this weekend keeps growing. On Tuesday, two more priority visitors were confirmed to attend Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan. With the decommitment of Mark Fletcher, Ohio State will embark on a mad scramble to fill the open spot left by the Florida prospect over the next few weeks. The Buckeyes have already offered three-star 2023 Georgia prospect Jamarion Wilcox, and another offer could be on the way as soon as this weekend, as three-star Ohio running back Trey Cornist confirmed he’ll be in attendance at the Horseshoe.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO