AP News Summary at 4:15 a.m. EST
Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv's mettle. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live. But Kyiv has hope, resilience and defiance in abundance. And perhaps more so now than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago. Just this summer, the living was easier. Bathers flocked to Kyiv's beaches on the Dnieper River. But the mood was somber, because news from the front lines of the war against Russia was often grim. Now it's the other way around. The city is increasingly being shorn in winter of power and sometimes water, too, by Russian bombardments. And yet there’s also hope in the air.
Taking the measure of RI's first new member of Congress in a decade, Seth Magaziner
After his long, brutal campaign for Congress, I figured Seth Magaziner would have escaped somewhere with his wife and 1-year-old to decompress. Apparently not. I found him last week back at his day job. Seth is still the state’s treasurer, and he still needs to attend to things like investment committee meetings. ...
No one wins: America's culture wars are a losing fight for Democrats and Republicans alike
Comedian Dave Chappelle is highly controversial, but he's also highly popular. And he could be America's best-known opponent of cancel culture.
Mad Minute stories from Friday, November 25th
Internet users are divided on whether or not a woman was disrespectful to her family for leaving a Thanksgiving celebration abruptly due to the presence of her sister's dog. Reddit user One_Procedure8627 posted a note in the subreddit "Am I the A*****e" on Friday, Nov. 25, asking others for their opinions about her handling of the situation.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group.
