The No. 13 UNC women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Courtney Banghart Sunday afternoon, winning at James Madison 76-65. Carolina trailed by four points at halftime and shot just 26.7 percent in an ugly second quarter, but used strong second-half performances from Eva Hodgson and Deja Kelly to pull away from the Dukes. Hodgson drilled three three-pointers and scored nine of her 18 total points in the third quarter, helping Carolina erase the four-point deficit and lead by three going into the fourth.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO