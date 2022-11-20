ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Not Coach-Speak

Does Mack Brown like talking to the media? Sure seems like it. The Carolina football coach must spend more time in press conferences and interviews than any of his compatriots. And he does more of it than his first stint in Chapel Hill, when he gabbed a lot but didn’t show much of himself.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

‘If I Move, It Turns Real’: An Oral History of the 2016 National Championship Game

The UNC men’s basketball program has won six NCAA championships. Each win had its own particular rhythm, its own ups and downs that drove Tar Heel fans to near-madness. The same can be said of Carolina’s six NCAA championship losses, each of which carried its own unique sting. In 1977, Marquette ruined Phil Ford’s best chance at a title. In 1981, Isiah Thomas and Indiana ran past James Worthy and the Tar Heels. And in 2022, the gallant Iron 5 lost a 16-point lead to Kansas.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Rallies Past James Madison

The No. 13 UNC women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Courtney Banghart Sunday afternoon, winning at James Madison 76-65. Carolina trailed by four points at halftime and shot just 26.7 percent in an ugly second quarter, but used strong second-half performances from Eva Hodgson and Deja Kelly to pull away from the Dukes. Hodgson drilled three three-pointers and scored nine of her 18 total points in the third quarter, helping Carolina erase the four-point deficit and lead by three going into the fourth.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

CHCCS Principals and Leaders Honored at UNC Men’s Basketball Game

Halftime entertainment at the Dean Smith Center for UNC men’s basketball games can feature all kinds of acts, performance or recognitions. On Sunday, though, the on-court break took time for a particularly local honor. Representatives for each school in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district walked out to be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Capital Campaign Hits $5 Billion Milestone Ahead of End Date

UNC announced Saturday it recently surpassed another major benchmark in its ongoing capital campaign: $5 billion. The university shared a release with the Campaign for Carolina update, as gifts from more than 215,000 donors reached the total just one month before the five-year fundraising effort comes to a close. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Duke Energy Restores Power for 2K Customers in East Chapel Hill

UPDATE: Duke Energy shared that the outage was resolved shortly before 3 p.m. A power outage along the Chapel Hill-Durham line is causing some issues for hundreds of residents. Duke Energy reported an outage in the Falconbridge and Downing Creek neighborhoods and along parts of Farrington Road, saying around 1,900...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Live and Local with Treee City!

Treee City (Patrick Phelps-McKeown) joined Aaron this week on Live & Local, celebrating the release of their debut album “Good Job.”. “Good Job” is Treee City’s first full-length LP, but Phelps-McKeown has been a DJ and electronic artist in the area for years. (The name “Treee City,” if you’re wondering, was inspired by a sign in Durham’s CCB Plaza declaring Durham to be a “tree city”; the extra E was added to make it easier to find online.) Released on November 11, with a string of terrific singles including “Every Day” and “Feel That,” the album stands as a highlight of the year for the local music scene.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Thanksgiving Holiday Leads to Service Changes from Orange County Governments

Local governments across Orange County recognized the start of winter holidays through several events this month. For Thanksgiving this week, local government offices and services will be closed in recognition. The various town governments and Orange County alerted residents to the changes in recycling pick-up, administrative hours, and park facilities...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed holiday activities in Pittsboro, the discussions around creating a 15-501 Truck Rout around downtown, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: November 21-25

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Because it’s Thanksgiving week, the local government calendar is extremely...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Police Seek Suspect in Saturday Night Shooting

Hillsborough police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man seriously injured on Saturday night. Police say the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Route 70 (Cornelius Street). The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds, but the department says he is expected to survive.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy