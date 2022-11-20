ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Encouraging Orange County residents to shop local

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A campaign in Orange County aims to encourage people to shop local. The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will be kicking off its Shop Local Small Business Passport event this weekend. According to a release, it’s part of the Enjoy Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Charlottesville 2022

With picturesque landscapes, a flourishing culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, great museums, and exciting adventures along the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville is easy to fall in love with. Both tourists and locals are never at a loss for things to do in Charlottesville. From kayaking to hiking to hot-air ballooning, you can indulge in a wide range of adventures here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Free Clinic reaches 30 years of serving the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Free Clinic is marking 30 years of serving the community. The clinic provides free services, including dental care and prescriptions, to uninsured and under-insured adults. Executive Director Susan Sherman says the clinic opened to serve as a stopgap until universal health care was applied.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg City Council hears update on Homeless Services Center project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg purchased more than three acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot building on North Main Street this summer to help the city create its permanent low-barrier shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. City Council committed a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro, finally, moving forward with proposed West End fire substation

Waynesboro voters, way, way back in 2007, approved a referendum to have the city build a fire department substation in the West End. The City Council, led by former Mayor Frank Lucente, moved to block the project, citing a technicality with the publication of a legal notice in the local newspaper, and 15 years later, there is no fire station approved by the voters.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg Craft and Chat for Charity gives back to community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From blankets, scarves, and hats to jewelry and other pieces of art, the Craft and Chat for Charity group is always looking to create something special to give to those in need. It started about eight years ago. A group in Harrisonburg was meeting to make...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
LYNCHBURG, VA

