Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
cbs19news
Encouraging Orange County residents to shop local
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A campaign in Orange County aims to encourage people to shop local. The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will be kicking off its Shop Local Small Business Passport event this weekend. According to a release, it’s part of the Enjoy Orange...
cbs19news
UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Charlottesville 2022
With picturesque landscapes, a flourishing culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, great museums, and exciting adventures along the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville is easy to fall in love with. Both tourists and locals are never at a loss for things to do in Charlottesville. From kayaking to hiking to hot-air ballooning, you can indulge in a wide range of adventures here.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: City manager forming Downtown Mall committee to develop action plan
As we approach the 50th anniversary of the creation of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, the city is looking ahead to the next 50 years and beyond. The mall has been an economic engine for the city, as well as an essential community gathering place, important historic resource and vital open space.
NBC 29 News
Loaves & Fishes working to feed those in need this holiday season
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit in Albemarle County, is working to clear its shelves to help as many people as it can have a full table on Thanksgiving. “People are looking for food to be able to share with their friends and their family,” Executive...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic reaches 30 years of serving the community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Free Clinic is marking 30 years of serving the community. The clinic provides free services, including dental care and prescriptions, to uninsured and under-insured adults. Executive Director Susan Sherman says the clinic opened to serve as a stopgap until universal health care was applied.
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg City Council hears update on Homeless Services Center project
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg purchased more than three acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot building on North Main Street this summer to help the city create its permanent low-barrier shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. City Council committed a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro, finally, moving forward with proposed West End fire substation
Waynesboro voters, way, way back in 2007, approved a referendum to have the city build a fire department substation in the West End. The City Council, led by former Mayor Frank Lucente, moved to block the project, citing a technicality with the publication of a legal notice in the local newspaper, and 15 years later, there is no fire station approved by the voters.
NBC 29 News
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
Dozens of Albemarle kids miss the first hour of school each week because their buses arrive late
Berta Sevillano looked down at her phone on an early November afternoon. She thought it was a notification from her child’s school telling her that the bus was going to be late again. The text was for something else. She breathed a sigh of relief. This is a common...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
NBC 29 News
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg Craft and Chat for Charity gives back to community
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From blankets, scarves, and hats to jewelry and other pieces of art, the Craft and Chat for Charity group is always looking to create something special to give to those in need. It started about eight years ago. A group in Harrisonburg was meeting to make...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
WSET
Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
