ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Cowboys, Giants enter Thanksgiving meeting tied in NFC East

NY GIANTS (7-3) at DALLAS (7-3) Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: Cowboys won 23-16, Sept. 26, at the Meadowlands. LAST WEEK: Giants lost to Lions 31-18; Cowboys beat Vikings 40-3 GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (4), PASS (28), SCORING (21) GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (15),...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 70, Charlotte 49

CHARLOTTE (4-2) Milicic 3-7 1-2 8, Khalifa 1-6 1-2 3, Gipson 3-6 0-0 8, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Threadgill 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 6-14 3-4 16, Braswell 0-4 4-4 4, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-50 9-12 49.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy