Read full article on original website
Related
Nuggets' Final Injury Report And Available Players
The Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
What Dolphins fans can be thankful for | Schad
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel prefers ham over turkey on Thanksgiving. And Tua Tagovailoa agrees. Shocker. What aren't these two on the same page about? ...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Porterville Recorder
Cowboys, Giants enter Thanksgiving meeting tied in NFC East
NY GIANTS (7-3) at DALLAS (7-3) Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: Cowboys won 23-16, Sept. 26, at the Meadowlands. LAST WEEK: Giants lost to Lions 31-18; Cowboys beat Vikings 40-3 GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (4), PASS (28), SCORING (21) GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (15),...
Porterville Recorder
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 70, Charlotte 49
CHARLOTTE (4-2) Milicic 3-7 1-2 8, Khalifa 1-6 1-2 3, Gipson 3-6 0-0 8, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Threadgill 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 6-14 3-4 16, Braswell 0-4 4-4 4, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-50 9-12 49.
Comments / 0