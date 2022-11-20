Read full article on original website
‘I honked just like anybody else would’ | Driver shares terrifying moments during road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. — On Tuesday, Daniel Alejo struggled to get back on his feet after being shot in the leg during a road rage incident last week in Fishers. “It all happened so fast. It was crazy,” he said. On Thursday night just before 9 p.m., Alejo said...
WISH-TV
Anderson police search for woman they think shot man during fight
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman they believe shot a man in Anderson early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley with gunshot wounds. Dees was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police say.
WISH-TV
Anderson police: Woman arrested after shooting man during fight
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a woman for shooting a man in Anderson early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley with gunshot wounds. Dees was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police say.
readthereporter.com
One injury in Sunday evening crash at SR 37 & Greenfield Avenue
At 6:32 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Noblesville Police Department (NPD) responded to the intersection of State Road 37 and Greenfield Avenue in reference to a report of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived on the scene and located the vehicles. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate...
WISH-TV
Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Delaware County prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder after fatally stabbing someone in April. According to a release, Chase Adams fatally stabbed a person in the back three times with an 11 inch knife. Prosecutors say the person died due to massive bleeding from their spleen. After the stabbing, Adams washed the blood off the knife and hid it from police. Adams told investigators he was defending himself.
WISH-TV
Docs: Noblesville man shot driver, said ‘that is what happens when you brake check people’
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man has been arrested and charged after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer, court documents say. Trevor Dahl, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of intimidation, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.
WISH-TV
Man charged in murder of Richmond police officer makes court appearance
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect charged with the murder of a Richmond police officer took part in a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning at the Wayne County Courthouse. Online court records show 47-year-old Phillip Lee appeared before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge April Drake. Lee is accused of shooting...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two people have been shot on the city’s north side. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue. That’s near a Kroger grocery store. When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they say they found two people...
WISH-TV
Docs: Murder suspect left phone behind at scene; screen lock was picture of him
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found shot in his car last month on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. Tiyuan Johnson, 18, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Kevan Akbar, 27.
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just before midnight, police responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. They located a person with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said […]
korncountry.com
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
IMPD Officer on administrative duty after alleged DUI incident in Ohio
An IMPD Sergeant is on administrative duty after an alleged incident of driving under the influence in Ohio last week.
Current Publishing
Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital
A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a high school student, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the […]
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
wbiw.com
16-year-old boy fatally shot on Indy’s south side Friday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS – A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive. That is in Brookwood Apartments.
