ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjhn2_0jHuKxkA00

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.

A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman , South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.

Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.

Message of unity

Tournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.

“What brings together nations, brings together communities,” Freeman said of the sport. “Everyone is welcome.”

There were also speeches by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Qatar’s party falls flat on the field

Qatar’s high hopes were quickly punctured as Ecuador eased to a comfortable victory in the first match of the tournament.

Enner Valencia scored both goals in the first half with a well-taken penalty and a towering header.

The former West Ham striker also had an early goal disallowed in a marginal call from the new semi-automated offside technology being used at the tournament.

The second half was a tame affair with Qatar rarely threatening an Ecuador side who remained in control. The result meant Qatar became the first host nation to lose their opening match in World Cup history and thousands left the ground early.

Early talking point

The action had barely begun old when the tournament got its first major on-field talking point.

Valencia thought he had given Ecuador a third-minute lead against the hosts but, after a lengthy delay, the goal was eventually disallowed for offside.

The verdict was Michael Estrada was marginally offside during a build-up in which Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb twice flapped at a cross, but it was not clearly communicated.

Maddison out

James Maddison will miss England’s opening fixture against Iran.

The Leicester playmaker is yet to participate in full training in Qatar and was absent from Sunday’s session at England’s Al Wakrah Sports Complex base.

Maddison was substituted in the first half of the Foxes’ win over West Ham with a knee problem last weekend.

Scans have not shown a serious problem but Maddison’s limited involvement so far will see him sit out Monday’s Group B encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Bale fit and ready to fire

Gareth Bale has shrugged off concerns over his fitness as Wales prepare to play their first match at the World Cup finals in 64 years.

Manager Robert Page’s star player has played just 30 minutes of football for his club Los Angeles FC since the start of October.

Wales open their campaign against the United States on Monday evening.

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid forward Bale said: “I’m right where I wanted to be. I’m ready to go.

“It’s game-time tomorrow and hopefully we can step up and deliver what needs to be delivered.”

England to take the knee

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at games throughout the tournament.

The Three Lions made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned following the Covid-19 shutdown.

“We have discussed taking the knee,” said England manager Southgate. “We feel we should.”

England captain Harry Kane has also reiterated his intention to wear the ‘OneLove’ rainbow armband during games.

There have been suggestions repercussions could include fines or bookings.

Kane said: “I think we’ve made it clear that we want to wear it.”

Boyle blow for Australia

Australia’s Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has been forced to pull out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Boyle, who sat out Hibs’ final three games before the World Cup break, had hoped to prove his fitness but has admitted defeat.

Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio has been called up as his replacement ahead of the Socceroos’ opening fixture against France on Tuesday.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

“At the centre of the world, in the eyes of everyone,” reads the tweet from Ecuador’s official team account.

Who’s up next?

Group A: Senegal v Netherlands (4pm, ITV1).Group B: England v Iran (1pm, BBC One), USA v Wales (7pm, ITV1)

Comments / 24

Michael Gorbett
3d ago

It’s hilarious that a country that’s 88% white is taking a knee for racial equality! Keep politics out of athletic competition!

Reply(11)
17
Boneheadbiden
2d ago

Whatever! The more you protest the more people will be less affected by it because maybe they don’t care about it anymore because they don’t believe in it

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Independent

Moment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran

England players took the knee ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of kick-off in Qatar, saying it’s what the players stand for.“We have discussed taking the knee, we feel we should,” Southgate said.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time.”While players took the knee, the Football Association confirmed that captain Harry Kane would not be wearing the OneLove armband during the fixture, due to Fifa’s threats of “sporting” sanctions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against England‘Psychic’ alpaca predicts winner of England’s World Cup group fixtures
The Independent

Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
The Independent

The Independent

932K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy