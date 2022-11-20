ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts’ Rodney McLeod Honors Slain Virginia Players With Custom Cleats

By Daniel Chavkin
The Virginia alum paid tribute during his game on Sunday.

During the Colts’ game against the Eagles on Sunday, Indianapolis safety Rodney McLeod honored the three Virginia football players who died in a recent campus shooting . McLeod wore custom-designed cleats, one of which included the names and numbers of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who died on Nov. 13.

Additionally, the other cleat had a poem written on it that read:

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”

McLeod attended the University of Virginia from 2008 to ’11 before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Although he’s been out of college for a decade, McLeod remains close to his alma mater and college program.

The veteran explained what was going through his mind when he heard what transpired in Charlottesville last weekend.

“It’s tough to see any of your brothers pass away like that. Of course, heart goes out to the family, friends who woke up the other day without a loved one,” McLeod said, via the Indianapolis Star . “You obviously send your child off to school for education and for them to live out their dreams, and that’s all taken away from them in a matter of seconds.”

