Matthew Stafford Evaluated for Concussion After Hit vs. Saints

The signal-caller exited the contest against New Orleans after a two-man sack in the third quarter.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was being evaluated for a concussion after a two-man sack in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Second-year signal-caller Bryce Perkins entered the contest in his place.

The move comes two weeks removed from a concussion Stafford suffered against the Buccaneers in Week 9 . He missed the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals.

With 9:38 remaining on third and eight, Stafford took a hard hit from linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. He entered the Rams’ medical tent, per team staff writer Stu Jackson , and then went into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Stafford finished the day with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns. Usual second-string quarterback John Wolford is also out, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop . With a severely depleted supporting cast (including star wideout Cooper Kupp being out for six to eight weeks after ankle surgery ), Perkins was unable to rally the Rams (3-7) in what became a 27-17 loss.

The Rams play at Kansas City (8-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

