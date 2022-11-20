Matthew Stafford Evaluated for Concussion After Hit vs. Saints
The signal-caller exited the contest against New Orleans after a two-man sack in the third quarter.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was being evaluated for a concussion after a two-man sack in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Second-year signal-caller Bryce Perkins entered the contest in his place.
The move comes two weeks removed from a concussion Stafford suffered against the Buccaneers in Week 9 . He missed the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals.
With 9:38 remaining on third and eight, Stafford took a hard hit from linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. He entered the Rams’ medical tent, per team staff writer Stu Jackson , and then went into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .
Stafford finished the day with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns. Usual second-string quarterback John Wolford is also out, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop . With a severely depleted supporting cast (including star wideout Cooper Kupp being out for six to eight weeks after ankle surgery ), Perkins was unable to rally the Rams (3-7) in what became a 27-17 loss.
The Rams play at Kansas City (8-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
