ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vb0VL_0jHuKikV00

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to claim the Nitto ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.

The Serbian was pushed hard by 23-year-old Ruud but emerged after the 93-minute contest with a 7-5 6-3 triumph.

Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot.

There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including a 36-shot one in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic who then clinched the title with an ace.

In securing the crown for the first time since 2015, Djokovic equalled Roger Federer’s record for ATP Finals championships.

The former world number one was pleased with his performance and said the long wait for his sixth title made him appreciate the victory more.

“It’s finals, usually these kind of matches are decided by very small margins and one break of serve was enough in both sets,” Djokovic said.

“I knew Casper was playing really well coming into this match. I think we both served very well. I think in some decisive moments, like the 12th game of the first set, I just managed to put a few returns back in play, (to) make him run and make him play.

“I was really pleased with the way I was playing from the back of the court, particularly the forehand was looking to be really aggressive and it worked great, I am really pleased with the performance.”

He added: “A lot of nerves, particularly in that 30-all point, that was the longest rally of the match.

“As I said, you’ve got to stay focused the entire match, every single point. Momentum can shift to the other side very quickly.

“Seven years, it’s been a long time, but at the same time this – the fact that I waited seven years – makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger.”

Meanwhile, Joe Salisbury became the first British player to win the doubles title, alongside American partner Rajeev Ram.

The duo had lost the championship match last year, but were victorious this time around, beating Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 (4) 6-4 to lift the trophy.

“It’s very special,” Salisbury said. “I think it makes it extra special, being the first Brit. Hopefully there will be many more. There were three of us here this week. All did really well, had really good years. I’m sure there will be many more.

“But, yeah, really happy with it. I think it’s just special for us after coming so close in a couple of years. To get over the line this time feels amazing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mason Mount makes case for England’s defence being key to World Cup hopes

Mason Mount admits England must improve defensively if they are to go deep into the World Cup. While many were toasting the attacking display as England secured a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening Group B fixture, shipping two goals annoyed manager Gareth Southgate. Mehdi Taremi’s brace, a powerful...
newschain

Chelsea continue perfect start in Champions League with victory over Real Madrid

Chelsea maintained their 100 per cent start to their Women’s Champions League campaign by beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Kingsmeadow. Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert scored second-half goals as the Blues made it three straight wins in Group A to stay top, five points clear of second-placed Paris St Germain.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Kyle Walker has his sights set on claiming ‘the biggest prize of all’

Kyle Walker is desperate to help this talented England side win the “biggest prize of all” after returning from injury just in time to go to the World Cup. A regular starter in the last three major tournaments, it looked like the 32-year-old could be watching the tournament in Qatar from afar due to a persistent a groin complaint.
newschain

Kieffer Moore targets aerial dominance when Wales face Iran

Wales striker Kieffer Moore plans to torment Iran in the air just like England did. England smashed six past Iran in their World Cup opener, with the Iranians having no answer to the Three Lions’ aerial power. The 6ft 5in Moore watched the first half of that game before...
newschain

Matt Hancock struggles with anagram challenge due to dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock said he found a challenge involving word play “really hard” because of his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The former health secretary undertook the latest Deals on Wheels challenge with ex-rugby player Mike Tindall in which they needed to solve an anagram.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months. Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over...
newschain

John Herdman: Canada showed against Belgium that they belong at the World Cup

John Herdman believes his Canada side proved they belong at the World Cup after they outshone Belgium only to slip to a narrow defeat. Michy Batshuayi hit the only goal of the game as a lacklustre Belgium, ranked second in the world, began Group F with a barely-deserved 1-0 win.
newschain

Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ in Qatar

Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans. Wales’ Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.
newschain

Costumes worn by Norman Wisdom and Vera Lynn to be sold at auction

Costumes and collectors’ items belonging to comedian Sir Norman Wisdom and Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn are set to go under the hammer. Among the items being sold at West Sussex auction house Toovey’s on December 1 is Sir Norman’s Gump Suit made by W Snape and Son in Wolverhampton in June 1956.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

Canada suffer penalty woes as Belgium edge to opening World Cup win

Canada missed a penalty and were controversially denied two more as Michy Batshuayi’s strike condemned them to a narrow defeat against Belgium on their first World Cup appearance in 36 years. Having finished third in the 2018 finals and boasting talent such as Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan

Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina. Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.
newschain

United Nations official concerned males could ‘abuse’ new GRA Bill

A UN official has raised concerns that new controversial gender legislation could be abused by predatory men. Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur for violence against women and girls, wrote to the UK Government this week to relay her concerns over the Bill. The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is...
newschain

Fifth contestant voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Babatunde Aleshe has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The 36-year-old comedian received the fewest votes from the public and left the ITV reality show after 19 days in the Australian jungle. After his exit, Aleshe told co-hosts Ant...
newschain

Northern Ireland legacy Bill ‘personally extremely challenging’, says minister

A Northern Ireland Office minister has revealed he has personally found controversial legislation to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles “extremely challenging”. The frank admission by Lord Caine in Parliament of his own reservations came as he outlined a series of proposed Government changes to...
newschain

King and South African leader voice mutual admiration for Mandela

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit...
newschain

SNP president: ‘Foolish’ to think court ruling ends referendum debate

The Scottish National Party president has said that it is “foolish” to think that the Supreme Court ruling on a second independence referendum marks the end of the debate. Speaking at a pro-Irish unity event in Belfast on Wednesday, Michael Russell called the court decision that Holyrood cannot legislate for a referendum “the elephant in the room”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy