Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Just Made Their Red-Carpet Debut
In Celebrity World, no relationship is official until it’s red-carpet official. Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are the newest members of the exclusive It Couples Club, sealing their status with some red-carpet PDA at the Sydney premiere of Hemsworth’s new film, Poker Face, on November 15. Hemsworth shared...
Jenna Ortega Dressed Like a Goth Bride for Wednesday's Black Carpet Premiere
Jenna Ortega wore a glamorous goth bridal gown from Versace spring/summer 2023 collection and matching black veil to the black carpet premiere of Wednesday. Fittingly, the event was held on a Wednesday. Directed by Tim Burton, the Addams Family spinoff series will premiere November 23 on Netflix. Ortega has been...
Kate Hudson Is Literally Dripping With Sparkles at the Glass Onion Premiere
Best believe I’m still bejeweled, When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer…. Kate Hudson is shining bright like a diamond. Yeah, I’m mixing my pop girlie lyrics; what are you gonna do about it? The Almost Famous star attended the premiere of her new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, literally dripping in sequins, a look that’s got me pining for a Maleficent-style origin story on Glinda the Good Witch (yeah, I know Wicked is happening; once again, just let me have this).
Christie Brinkley Put a Luxe Twist on Classic Fall Fashion
Thanksgiving approaches. The smell of pumpkin and its attendant spice is in the air. So what do you wear for a crisp fall day? According to Christie Brinkley, the classics. And she's right. Enjoying the autumnal weather, the Sports Illustrated legend embraced primary colors, pairing a yellow sweater with blue...
Zendaya Somehow Made a Beige Cropped Cardigan Stand Out in the Desert
Only a star like Zendaya could stand out while literally blending in. The actor, who is currently shooting the sequel to Dune, just posted a picture with, well, some dunes. Letting her hair fly free as she soaks up the desert’s rays, the fashion icon opted for a simple camel cardigan, buttoned only at the top, and a solitary diamond necklace. Understated and elegant, mere mortals could not make this a look but Zendaya is on her own level.
Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson
You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Said Dating in Her 50s ‘Sucks’
Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated cover star Paulina Porizkova, 57, is dating, and she said it’s terrible (supermodels are just like us!). On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Porizkova said that at her age, the dating pool is very small. “It’s a small pool, dirty little puddle,” she said.
Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
Kate Middleton Adds a Very Important Broach to Her Signature Outfit Formula
They say the key to great style is a personal uniform designed around a signature piece. Audrey Hepburn had the little black dress. Iris Apfel has her oversized glasses. Kate Middleton has the tea-length coatdress, which lately she’s been pairing with matching accessories to create a variety of elegant monochromatic looks that can be styled for any occasion. This tailored mauve ensemble is a perfect example.
Keira Knightley Pairs Chanel Couture With a Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era that’s currently trending again. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees or to teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Eva Mendes Confirmed She Secretly Married ‘Husband’ Ryan Gosling
After years of secrecy, Eva Mendes has confirmed she is married to Ryan Gosling. Here's what we've known for years: Gosling and Mendes have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters, seven-year-old Esmeralda Amada and six-year-old Amada Lee. Beyond that, the pair have kept details about their family private…for the most part.
The Lily-Rose Depp ‘Nepo Baby’ Interview Did Not Sit Well With Model Vittoria Ceretti
In case you missed it, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, caused quite a controversy when she dismissed the effect nepotism had on her modeling and acting career. “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas...
Olivia Wilde Takes a Page out of Zendaya’s Book With a High-Fashion Breastplate
Olivia Wilde has shown she’s not afraid to take a risk on the red carpet, from hoods to grown-up crop tops. Now, the Don’t Worry Darling director has dabbled in another out-there trend: the high-fashion breastplate. For the Women Talking premiere in LA, Wilde opted for a black...
Elizabeth Debicki Actually Auditioned for The Crown in Season 2
Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, one of the most famous women in the world, but as far as the actor is concerned not much has changed since she made her debut as the royal in The Crown’s fifth season. “I’m still on set pretty much every day filming...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’ After 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might be over, darling. According to multiple sources who spoke with People, Wilde and Styles are “taking a break” after two years together—and I just realized we should have been using WildStyle as their ship name this whole time. “He’s still touring...
Zoë Kravitz Is Removing Some of Her Tattoos
Zoë Kravitz is having a few of her iconic tattoos removed. In her revealing GQ cover story, the actor and director spoke about her decision to laser off a few of her more than 50 tattoos, including the star on her middle finger she got when she was 18.
The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Is Over Being Dismissed as ‘Cute’
Haley Lu Richardson understands that being labeled “cute” can be a double-edged sword. Name-calling is one of the oldest power-plays in the book: It’s just as cutting in the boardroom as it was on the playground, but since it never causes physical harm, it’s easily dismissed. And while we all know the “sticks and stones” rhyme, anyone who’s been called a bitch or a slut (or stuck with any label she doesn’t identify with) understands just how damaging name-calling can be. In Mislabeled, Glamour talks to some of the most interesting women we know about the role name-calling or labels played in their pasts—and how it’s shaped the women they are today.
The White Lotus
HBO Max’s murder mystery hit The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on November 18. The news comes a few weeks after the premiere of the second season, which stars Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Aubrey Plaza, and Theo James, as well as the inimitable Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her role as Tanya in season one.
Nicki Minaj Wore a Dior Bodysuit in the Music Video for the 2022 World Cup Anthem
The 2022 World Cup, hosted by Qatar, has spawned countless controversies already, many of which have nothing to do with soccer and everything to do with Qatar’s human rights record. But despite protests and performance boycotts from the likes of Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart, the tournament has continued...
Comments / 0