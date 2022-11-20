Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 15:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, during the periods of high tide through at least late Thursday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 15:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...During the periods of high tide through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
